VC Twitter Ghostwriters (w/Logan Bartlett)

Redpoint's Logan Bartlett defends the integrity of his tweets on Dead Cat.

Eric Newcomer
Tom Dotan
A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer Eric Newcomer and Tom Dotan, with Katie Benner as a regular special guest.
white ipad on red textile
Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

Insider’s anonymous first-person account of a ghostwriter for venture capitalists’ tweets captivated tech Twitter last week. Everyone wanted to know who exactly was paying $100,000 for a tweetstorm.

How could anyone make $200,000 writing thought leadership. Why would anyone pay for that?

Twitter avatar for @BITech
Business Insider Tech @BITech
👻 Ghostwriting tweets for venture capitalists is the side hustle of the founder of a tech startup (who asked to remain anonymous). Last year he made about $200,000. Here's how he did it, as told to Insider's @Schwartzesque. 👇 businessinsider.com/twitter-ghostw…
businessinsider.comI made $200,000 last year ghostwriting tweets for superstar VCs. It takes me 5 hours a week. Here’s how I found my clients and built a boom…Twitter is Silicon Valley’s most important social club, and top investors pay me big bucks to make them look good in 280 characters.
3:32 PM ∙ Oct 12, 2022
So on this week’s episode of Dead Cat, we talked with Redpoint Ventures managing director Logan Bartlett who is a bit of a VC Twitter expert. Last November, I wrote about his analysis of VC media output in a piece called A Twitter Troll’s Take on the Future of Investing.

Newcomer
A Twitter Troll's Take on the Future of Investing
a year ago · 16 likes · Eric Newcomer

Since then, Redpoint hired a TikTok creator to help bolster the firm’s brand and Bartlett launched a podcast called Cartoon Avatars.

On this week’s episode of Dead Cat, Bartlett insists he’s writing his own tweets, but he explains why VCs are so interested in building a Twitter following. Also Bartlett cast doubt on whether there’s a real market for people ghostwriting tweets for VCs.

Later in the episode, we spitballed a ranking of some of the most important accounts on VC Twitter.

Give it a listen.

