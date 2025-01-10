Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
Waymo’s Next Challenge: Humanity
Waymo's Next Challenge: Humanity

Plus, Whatnot raises an up round in a tough consumer market
Eric Newcomer
and
Madeline Renbarger
Jan 10, 2025
Transcript

Waymo’s milestone — surpassing Lyft’s ride numbers in San Francisco — takes center stage in our first podcast of the new year.

Still, it’s not obvious that this translates into guaranteed scale across the country. We consider the operational headaches that come with scaling driverless fleets. One way forward for Waymo could be further collaborations with legacy rideshare giants like Uber.

We also break down Whatnot’s latest round of funding and debate whether a potential TikTok ban could give the live shopping startup a competitive advantage.

Give it a listen.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction

01:35 Waymo's Progress and Challenges

10:21 Whatnot's big fundraise

Episode produced by Christopher Gates

Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
