Has AI Hit a Wall? A Debate from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit

I’ve been spending some of the afternoon chatting with OpenAI’s now fully released o1. So far, I don’t know that it feels like the super intelligent ChatGPT 5 that we’ve all fantasized about — but it’s smart and sophisticated. The new model helped me to game out potential stories and talk through problems. And of course it wrote me a poem and told me a couple dad jokes.

It looks like the biggest improvement in the news model may be in math and coding, where OpenAI is highlighting meaningful improvements over o1-preview.

It will take some time to digest the new version of the model and see what it says about the pace of AI advancement.

Before the latest update, Max Child, James Wilsterman, and I got behind our microphones to reflect on the Cerebral Valley AI Summit and give you some of our takeaways.

(Max has already hooked up the advanced voice mode of ChatGPT to his iPhone action button. Good bye Siri, hello ChatGPT.)

Give it a listen.

Brought to you by Brex

Brex knows runway is everything for venture-backed startups, so they built a banking solution that helps them take every dollar further. Unlike traditional banking solutions, Brex has no minimums and gives startups access to 20x the standard FDIC protection via program banks.

Plus, startups can earn industry-leading yield from their first dollar — while being able to access their funds anytime. If you want to make sure your portfolio companies have a place to save, spend, and grow their capital, check out Brex here.

Check Out Brex

00:00 — Cerebral Valley AI Summit Overview

02:50 — Key Takeaways from Alexandr Wang's Talk

05:46 — The Wall in AI Foundation Models

08:57 — Dario Amodei’s Perspective on AI Progress

12:13 — Investing in AI: Insights from Martin Casado

15:06 — The Future of AI Agents and Voice Technology

17:56 — The Role of AI in Gaming and User Interaction

20:46 — AI in Enterprise: Trends and Predictions

24:03 — Challenges in Robotics and Home Automation

26:58 — Marissa Mayer on Google's Future in AI

29:51 — Final Thoughts and Future Outlook

Listen on Apple

Listen on Spotify