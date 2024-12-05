Has AI Hit a Wall? A Debate from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit

I’ve been spending some of the afternoon chatting with OpenAI’s now fully released o1. So far, I don’t know that it feels like the super intelligent ChatGPT 5 that we’ve all fantasized about — but it’s smart and sophisticated. The new model helped me to game out potential stories and talk through problems. And of course it wrote me a poem and told me a couple dad jokes.
It looks like the biggest improvement in the news model may be in math and coding, where OpenAI is highlighting meaningful improvements over o1-preview.
It will take some time to digest the new version of the model and see what it says about the pace of AI advancement.
Before the latest update, Max Child, James Wilsterman, and I got behind our microphones to reflect on the Cerebral Valley AI Summit and give you some of our takeaways.
(Max has already hooked up the advanced voice mode of ChatGPT to his iPhone action button. Good bye Siri, hello ChatGPT.)
Give it a listen.
Brought to you by Brex
Brex knows runway is everything for venture-backed startups, so they built a banking solution that helps them take every dollar further. Unlike traditional banking solutions, Brex has no minimums and gives startups access to 20x the standard FDIC protection via program banks.
Plus, startups can earn industry-leading yield from their first dollar — while being able to access their funds anytime. If you want to make sure your portfolio companies have a place to save, spend, and grow their capital, check out Brex here.
00:00 — Cerebral Valley AI Summit Overview
02:50 — Key Takeaways from Alexandr Wang's Talk
05:46 — The Wall in AI Foundation Models
08:57 — Dario Amodei’s Perspective on AI Progress
12:13 — Investing in AI: Insights from Martin Casado
15:06 — The Future of AI Agents and Voice Technology
17:56 — The Role of AI in Gaming and User Interaction
20:46 — AI in Enterprise: Trends and Predictions
24:03 — Challenges in Robotics and Home Automation
26:58 — Marissa Mayer on Google's Future in AI
29:51 — Final Thoughts and Future Outlook
