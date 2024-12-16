Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
Is the Tech IPO Window Open?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:01
-23:01

Is the Tech IPO Window Open?

ServiceTitan's stock pop & Alphabet's big week
Eric Newcomer
and
Madeline Renbarger
Dec 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

The ServiceTitan IPO has been an unexpected bright spot as 2024 comes to a close.

On this year’s final episode of the Newcomer Podcast, we discuss what other startups might follow in ServiceTitan’s footsteps next year. Eric defends the controversial ratchet provision in its last funding round. And we dig into Alphabet’s big week.

We focus on startups on this show, but this week was a good reminder that the big tech firms like Alphabet and Meta can still turn out impressive moonshot technology from their research labs.

We’re bullish on a couple emerging venture capital firms — Laude Ventures and Dimension — who just closed big new funds. The megafunds may be sucking up the majority of LP dollars, but firms with a clear thesis and a standout team of high performers can still shine in this market.

Give it a listen.

Chapters:

00:00 — Reflections ahead of the new year

05:02 — ServiceTitan’s IPO and Market Sentiment

10:00 — Alphabet’s Wins and the AI landscape

15:08 — The State of Quantum Computing

19:58 — Emerging Venture Capital Trends and Final Thoughts

Episode produced by Christopher Gates

Discussion about this podcast

Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer and independent journalist Eric Newcomer. Listen in for interviews with the dealmakers and builders who matter. Subscribe to newcomer.co for summaries of the episodes plus tech industry news, scoops, and analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Newcomer
Madeline Renbarger
Recent Episodes
Shake-ups at Silicon Valley's Biggest VC Firms
  Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger
Has AI Hit a Wall? A Debate from the Cerebral Valley AI Summit
  Eric Newcomer
Listen to Anthropic's Dario Amodei from Cerebral Valley + Videos from on Stage
  Eric Newcomer
Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI
  Eric Newcomer
The AI Startup Fantasy Draft
  Eric Newcomer
Trump & AI Policy + Overrated/Underrated on the Cerebral Valley Podcast
  Eric Newcomer
Silicon Valley Can't Look Away from the Election
  Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger