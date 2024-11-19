Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI

Cerebral Valley is tomorrow! I’ve been listening to old interviews, brainstorming with Claude and ChatGPT, and talking to investors to prep for my conversations with Dario Amodei, Martin Casado, and Alexandr Wang.
We’ll be sharing those conversations here in the newsletter. Expect video highlights on our social media feeds, a detailed rundown of the biggest moments in the newsletter Thursday, and full-length conversations on our YouTube channel.
To satiate your AI appetites until then, give a listen to the latest edition of the Cerebral Valley Podcast with my friends and co-hosts Max Child and James Wilsterman. You’ve listened to us assess whether startups are underrated or overrated and make our draft picks. Now we’re looking to the future. We asked Claude and ChatGPT o1 to make some predictions about what will happen in artificial intelligence over the next year. And then we took the over or under on those predictions.
Brought to you by Brex
Brex knows runway is everything for venture-backed startups, so they built a banking solution that helps them take every dollar further. Unlike traditional banking solutions, Brex has no minimums and gives startups access to 20x the standard FDIC protection via program banks.
Plus, startups can earn industry-leading yield from their first dollar — while being able to access their funds anytime. If you want to make sure your portfolio companies have a place to save, spend, and grow their capital, check out Brex here.
Chapters
00:00 — Introduction to AI Predictions
02:48 — Exploring Predictions for AI in 2025
06:06 — AI Regulation in Healthcare
08:53 — Self-Driving Cars and Tesla's Future
12:04 — AI in News Media
14:55 — AI-Generated Films and Entertainment
17:53 — Anthropic’s Predictions and AI Co-Processors
20:59 — AI in Pharmaceutical Development
24:13 — International AI Treaties and Regulations
26:47 — Comparing AI Models: ChatGPT vs. Claude
30:06 — Future of AI and Human Systems
32:46 — Conclusion and Reflections on AI Predictions
Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI