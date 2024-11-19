Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI

Cerebral Valley is tomorrow! I’ve been listening to old interviews, brainstorming with Claude and ChatGPT, and talking to investors to prep for my conversations with Dario Amodei, Martin Casado, and Alexandr Wang.

We’ll be sharing those conversations here in the newsletter. Expect video highlights on our social media feeds, a detailed rundown of the biggest moments in the newsletter Thursday, and full-length conversations on our YouTube channel.

To satiate your AI appetites until then, give a listen to the latest edition of the Cerebral Valley Podcast with my friends and co-hosts Max Child and James Wilsterman. You’ve listened to us assess whether startups are underrated or overrated and make our draft picks. Now we’re looking to the future. We asked Claude and ChatGPT o1 to make some predictions about what will happen in artificial intelligence over the next year. And then we took the over or under on those predictions.

Chapters

00:00 — Introduction to AI Predictions

02:48 — Exploring Predictions for AI in 2025

06:06 — AI Regulation in Healthcare

08:53 — Self-Driving Cars and Tesla's Future

12:04 — AI in News Media

14:55 — AI-Generated Films and Entertainment

17:53 — Anthropic’s Predictions and AI Co-Processors

20:59 — AI in Pharmaceutical Development

24:13 — International AI Treaties and Regulations

26:47 — Comparing AI Models: ChatGPT vs. Claude

30:06 — Future of AI and Human Systems

32:46 — Conclusion and Reflections on AI Predictions

