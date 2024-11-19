Newcomer
Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI
Fear-Mongering & Forecasting: Assessing AI's Predictions About AI

Eric Newcomer
Nov 19, 2024
Transcript

Cerebral Valley is tomorrow! I’ve been listening to old interviews, brainstorming with Claude and ChatGPT, and talking to investors to prep for my conversations with Dario Amodei, Martin Casado, and Alexandr Wang.

We’ll be sharing those conversations here in the newsletter. Expect video highlights on our social media feeds, a detailed rundown of the biggest moments in the newsletter Thursday, and full-length conversations on our YouTube channel.

To satiate your AI appetites until then, give a listen to the latest edition of the Cerebral Valley Podcast with my friends and co-hosts Max Child and James Wilsterman. You’ve listened to us assess whether startups are underrated or overrated and make our draft picks. Now we’re looking to the future. We asked Claude and ChatGPT o1 to make some predictions about what will happen in artificial intelligence over the next year. And then we took the over or under on those predictions.

Brought to you by Brex

Brex knows runway is everything for venture-backed startups, so they built a banking solution that helps them take every dollar further. Unlike traditional banking solutions, Brex has no minimums and gives startups access to 20x the standard FDIC protection via program banks.

Plus, startups can earn industry-leading yield from their first dollar — while being able to access their funds anytime. If you want to make sure your portfolio companies have a place to save, spend, and grow their capital, check out Brex here.

Check Out Brex

Chapters

  • 00:00 — Introduction to AI Predictions

  • 02:48 — Exploring Predictions for AI in 2025

  • 06:06 — AI Regulation in Healthcare

  • 08:53 — Self-Driving Cars and Tesla's Future

  • 12:04 — AI in News Media

  • 14:55 — AI-Generated Films and Entertainment

  • 17:53 — Anthropic’s Predictions and AI Co-Processors

  • 20:59 — AI in Pharmaceutical Development

  • 24:13 — International AI Treaties and Regulations

  • 26:47 — Comparing AI Models: ChatGPT vs. Claude

  • 30:06 — Future of AI and Human Systems

  • 32:46 — Conclusion and Reflections on AI Predictions

