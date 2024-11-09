Trump & AI Policy + Overrated/Underrated on the Cerebral Valley Podcast

We’re back with a couple episodes of the Cerebral Valley Podcast leading up to our summit on November 20.

I’m joined by my Cerebral Valley AI Summit co-hosts Max Child and James Wilsterman.

On this episode, we started by talking about the thing on everyone’s minds — the election of Donald Trump and what it means for artificial intelligence.

Then, at the 28 minute mark we debate whether Anthropic, Suno, Perplexity, Midjourney, and a bunch of other AI companies live up to the hype in a game of “overrated, underrated, or properly rated.”

Episode produced by Christopher Gates

Timestamps:

00:00 — Initial reactions to the results

06:16 — Energy policy under Trump

09:25 — Will tariffs replace the CHIPS Act?

12:23 — Regulation and AI policy in a new era

21:52 — Black swans in AI and policy

27:54 — Overrated, underrated, or properly rated? AI’s hype meter

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 20 in SF

We’ll be hosting an elite group of AI startup founders, investors, and other senior executives on November 20 in San Francisco.

Spots are extremely limited, but we always hold back a few spots for founders who are late to get the memo that they should join us.

