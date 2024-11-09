Newcomer
Trump & AI Policy + Overrated/Underrated on the Cerebral Valley Podcast
We debate whether some of the buzziest AI startups live up to the hype
Eric Newcomer
Nov 09, 2024
Transcript

We’re back with a couple episodes of the Cerebral Valley Podcast leading up to our summit on November 20.

I’m joined by my Cerebral Valley AI Summit co-hosts Max Child and James Wilsterman.

On this episode, we started by talking about the thing on everyone’s minds — the election of Donald Trump and what it means for artificial intelligence.

Then, at the 28 minute mark we debate whether Anthropic, Suno, Perplexity, Midjourney, and a bunch of other AI companies live up to the hype in a game of “overrated, underrated, or properly rated.”

Episode produced by Christopher Gates

Timestamps: 

  • 00:00 — Initial reactions to the results

  • 06:16 — Energy policy under Trump

  • 09:25 — Will tariffs replace the CHIPS Act?

  • 12:23 — Regulation and AI policy in a new era

  • 21:52 — Black swans in AI and policy

  • 27:54 — Overrated, underrated, or properly rated? AI’s hype meter

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 20 in SF

We’ll be hosting an elite group of AI startup founders, investors, and other senior executives on November 20 in San Francisco.

Spots are extremely limited, but we always hold back a few spots for founders who are late to get the memo that they should join us.

A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer and independent journalist Eric Newcomer. Listen in for interviews with the dealmakers and builders who matter. Subscribe to newcomer.co for summaries of the episodes plus tech industry news, scoops, and analysis.
