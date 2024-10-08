Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
The Ongoing Startup Downturn & More PR People Than Reporters to Answer Their Emails
0:00
-17:50

The Ongoing Startup Downturn & More PR People Than Reporters to Answer Their Emails

Our top deals: Poolside & Impulse Space
Eric Newcomer
Oct 08, 2024
Share
Transcript

Description: 

In this episode of the Newcomer Podcast, Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger discuss two major funding rounds, the ongoing downturn in VC funding, and the growing imbalance between public relations professionals and reporters. Eric and Madeline highlight Poolside’s $500M round and Impulse Space’s $150M raise, while pointing out that even the AI mega rounds cant hide the downturn in VC funding.

Produced by Christopher Gates

Audio Chapters: 

00:00:18 — Poolside’s $500M round 

00:02:24 — Impulse Space’s $150M raise

00:05:17 — Downturn in VC

00:11:03 — The imbalance between PR and journalism

Discussion about this podcast

Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer and independent journalist Eric Newcomer. Listen in for interviews with the dealmakers and builders who matter. Subscribe to newcomer.co for summaries of the episodes plus tech industry news, scoops, and analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Newcomer
Recent Episodes
Listen: OpenAI's 'Great Man,' AI Regulation & Drugs
  Eric Newcomer
AI + Robots, YC Preview & Why the Cool Kids Keep Picking on Tech
  Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger
Why Software Is Eating The Banks | Mercury CEO Immad Akhund, Then Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses
  Eric Newcomer
Lessons Learned From a Bank Run (Peter Hébert & Laurence Tosi) + SVB's Marc Cadieux
  Eric Newcomer
Two Titans on the Future of AI (with Reid Hoffman & Vinod Khosla)
  Eric Newcomer
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi & MosaicML Founder Naveen Rao Speak at Cerebral Valley
  Eric Newcomer
The Artificial Intelligence Startup Draft
  Eric Newcomer