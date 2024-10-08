Description:
In this episode of the Newcomer Podcast, Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger discuss two major funding rounds, the ongoing downturn in VC funding, and the growing imbalance between public relations professionals and reporters. Eric and Madeline highlight Poolside’s $500M round and Impulse Space’s $150M raise, while pointing out that even the AI mega rounds cant hide the downturn in VC funding.
Produced by Christopher Gates
Audio Chapters:
00:00:18 — Poolside’s $500M round
00:02:24 — Impulse Space’s $150M raise
00:05:17 — Downturn in VC
00:11:03 — The imbalance between PR and journalism
The Ongoing Startup Downturn & More PR People Than Reporters to Answer Their Emails