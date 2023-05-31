The Gossip Economy (with Kyle Harrison)

For this week’s Newcomer podcast, I talked with Contrary general partner Kyle Harrison.

We spent the first part of the episode talking about his piece VC Contagion: Is Venture Capital Killing Itself? I just published the essay exclusively in Newcomer.

Then, on the podcast Harrison talked about Contrary and its research strategy. The firm has published reports on Stripe, OpenAI, Databricks, and many other private companies.

We also discuss whether, when it comes to the private markets, information really wants to be free. Harrison talks about the gossip economy that powers the venture capital industry.

