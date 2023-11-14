The Artificial Intelligence Startup Draft

If you could amass any five artificial intelligence startup bets right now, which companies would you pick?

My Cerebral Valley co-hosts and I took a stab at answering that question with an artificial intelligence startup draft.

Our startup draft starts at 27:35 after a discussion of some of the biggest themes going into this week’s Cerebral Valley AI Summit.

The draft gave us a chance to dissect some of the most promising startups in artificial intelligence right now.

The goal was to amass five companies with the biggest valuation five years from now. We restricted ourselves to AI startups that had raised more than $100 million.

I encourage you to make your own prediction in the comments.

Give it a listen

