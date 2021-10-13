Oct 13, 2021 • 47M

That's What the Money's For!

Eric Newcomer
 
1.0×
0:00
-46:50
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Dead Cat to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments

We discuss Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's tweets about how the tech press' harsh coverage of CEOs is driving away talent and whether the increasingly critical stories about tech companies is the natural maturity of the industry. We also dive into last year's controversies when national politics spilled into company Slack rooms and whether banning it actually helped improve morale (as Armstrong also claimed). Finally, as top Facebook officials make the media rounds after the whistleblower's testimony in Congress, we disagree on whether getting an interview with a high ranking exec is all that valuable to a beat reporter.