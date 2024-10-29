Newcomer
Silicon Valley Can't Look Away from the Election
Silicon Valley Can't Look Away from the Election

Plus, we dig into General Catalyst's $8 billion fundraising haul on the latest episode of the Newcomer podcast
Eric Newcomer
and
Madeline Renbarger
Oct 29, 2024
Transcript

We’re in the home stretch. Silicon Valley’s political nightmare could hopefully soon be over. In the latest episode of the Newcomer podcast, we dig into all of the tech industry’s burning political takes.

There was Josh Wolfe’s endorsement waffling. Jeff Bezos’ editorial intervention. And the general sense that everyone is losing their minds leading up to what should be Trump’s last run at the presidency.

Later in the episode, we break down General Catalyst’s massive fundraise haul and its transition into a “company.” We also discuss Stripe’s billion-dollar acquisition of Bridge.

Episode produced by Christopher Gates

Timestamps: 

00:00 — Intro

04:13 — The VC political divide

09:27 — The Washington Post’s editorial debacle

12:25 — General Catalyst raises $8B

15:38 — Stripe acquires Bridge

Note for our listeners: We’ll be back with a couple episodes of the Cerebral Valley Podcast starting next week, so stay tuned.

