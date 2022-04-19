Apr 19 • 53M

Rooting for Elon

We cheer for Elon Musk's Twitter bid and suggest another company he should buy

Eric Newcomer
8
 
1.0×
0:00
-52:58
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Dead Cat to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments

On the latest episode of Dead Cat, we throw our weight behind Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter.

Katie Benner, Tom Dotan, and I make our predictions about whether Musk is going to succeed in his mission to acquire Twitter. (I’m betting against.)

Dotan offers Musk a Plan B: Musk could buy the beleaguered photo pin board company Pinterest for a measly $15 billion.

I celebrate venture capitalist Marc Andreessen’s recent Easter absolution: He inexplicably unblocked me on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Benner, who gave up Twitter for lent, brings us the good word about what life looks like post-Twitter — a reality we could all one-day face if Musk is able to bring the company crashing to the ground.

Give it a listen.

Listen on Apple

Listen on Spotify