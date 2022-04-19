Apr 19 • 53M
Rooting for Elon
We cheer for Elon Musk's Twitter bid and suggest another company he should buy
On the latest episode of Dead Cat, we throw our weight behind Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter.
Katie Benner, Tom Dotan, and I make our predictions about whether Musk is going to succeed in his mission to acquire Twitter. (I’m betting against.)
Dotan offers Musk a Plan B: Musk could buy the beleaguered photo pin board company Pinterest for a measly $15 billion.
I celebrate venture capitalist Marc Andreessen’s recent Easter absolution: He inexplicably unblocked me on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Benner, who gave up Twitter for lent, brings us the good word about what life looks like post-Twitter — a reality we could all one-day face if Musk is able to bring the company crashing to the ground.
Give it a listen.