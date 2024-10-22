Newcomer turns four this week. On the podcast, Madeline talked with me about how it all began.

When I made the decision to start Newcomer, the venture capital industry was in the beginnings of a record-breaking bull run. A lot has changed since then, for both venture and the media industry, but I’m excited about our growth at Newcomer and wanted to share a bit more about what’s next.

Description

Eric and Madeline discuss Newcomer’s revenue milestones, the growth of Newcomer over the past four years, and what’s next for the publication. They also focus on the downturn in the venture industry and how this will affect first-time fund managers.

Produced by Christopher Gates

Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

02:08 — Newcomer’s 4 Year Anniversary

08:22 — Building out a media company in 2024 and what’s next

15:46 — The venture downturn vs. new emerging funds

22:02 — X-energy's $500 million raise

22:42 — $100 million for Path Robotics