Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
Newcomer Turns Four
0:00
-23:26

Newcomer Turns Four

Reflections after four years building a new media company
Eric Newcomer
Oct 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

Newcomer turns four this week. On the podcast, Madeline talked with me about how it all began.

When I made the decision to start Newcomer, the venture capital industry was in the beginnings of a record-breaking bull run. A lot has changed since then, for both venture and the media industry, but I’m excited about our growth at Newcomer and wanted to share a bit more about what’s next.

Description

Eric and Madeline discuss Newcomer’s revenue milestones, the growth of Newcomer over the past four years, and what’s next for the publication. They also focus on the downturn in the venture industry and how this will affect first-time fund managers.

Produced by Christopher Gates

Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

02:08 — Newcomer’s 4 Year Anniversary

08:22 — Building out a media company in 2024 and what’s next

15:46 — The venture downturn vs. new emerging funds

22:02 — X-energy's $500 million raise

22:42 — $100 million for Path Robotics

Discussion about this podcast

Newcomer
Newcomer Podcast
A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer and independent journalist Eric Newcomer. Listen in for interviews with the dealmakers and builders who matter. Subscribe to newcomer.co for summaries of the episodes plus tech industry news, scoops, and analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Newcomer
Recent Episodes
Listen: Bullish on AI, Bullish on Self-Driving, But Apprehensive About OpenAI & Tesla (with Jon McNeill)
  Eric Newcomer
The Ongoing Startup Downturn & More PR People Than Reporters to Answer Their Emails
  Eric Newcomer
Listen: OpenAI's 'Great Man,' AI Regulation & Drugs
  Eric Newcomer
AI + Robots, YC Preview & Why the Cool Kids Keep Picking on Tech
  Eric Newcomer and Madeline Renbarger
Why Software Is Eating The Banks | Mercury CEO Immad Akhund, Then Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses
  Eric Newcomer
Lessons Learned From a Bank Run (Peter Hébert & Laurence Tosi) + SVB's Marc Cadieux
  Eric Newcomer
Two Titans on the Future of AI (with Reid Hoffman & Vinod Khosla)
  Eric Newcomer