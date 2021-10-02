Oct 2, 2021 • 41M

Look on my Monthly Uniques, ye Mighty, and despair! (w/ Ben Smith)

Eric Newcomer
 
Katie and Tom interview New York Times media columnist Ben Smith about his piece on the deception at Ozy. This was recorded a few hours before the digital media company announced it was shutting down, following his reporting. We discuss Ozy's appeal to investors, the courting of billionaires, the nature of the fraud, and what to make of the entire cohort of digital media companies the sprang up at the same time.


Ben's initial column on Ozy

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/26/business/media/ozy-media-goldman-sachs.html