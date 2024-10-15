Newcomer
Listen: Bullish on AI, Bullish on Self-Driving, But Apprehensive About OpenAI & Tesla (with Jon McNeill)
Former Tesla & Lyft exec Jon McNeill and I discuss my column on the bear case for OpenAI. Plus, we chat about Tesla's latest self-driving showcase.
Eric Newcomer
Oct 15, 2024
I stuck my neck out last week and laid out the case for why I think investors should be more bearish on OpenAI at a $157 billion valuation. Then, Tesla made headlines showing off its work on self-driving and its new humanoid robots.

On the latest episode of the Newcomer podcast, Jon McNeill, the co-founder of DVx Ventures, joined me to dissect my OpenAI argument and puzzle over Tesla’s demos.

I’ve known McNeill since he was the chief operating officer at Lyft. Before that he was one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants at Tesla.

Give it a listen.

In this episode, Eric Newcomer is joined by guest host Jon McNeill, a seasoned executive with experience at Lyft and Tesla who is now leading DVx Ventures. They discuss the bear case for OpenAI. The OpenAI discussion then leads into a closer look at the contrast between founder and manager modes before concluding with a discussion on Tesla’s advancements, or lack thereof, in self-driving technology. 

00:00 — Introduction

03:27 — Bear case for OpenAI

13:07 — Founder mode

17:20 — Tesla promises, but SpaceX delivers

Eric Newcomer
