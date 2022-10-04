I’d Jump on a Grande for You (w/Erin Griffith)

The Twitter / Elon saga entered a new phase today. Elon Musk reversed course and said that he’d buy Twitter after all.

But on Dead Cat we’re still fixated on Musk’s private text messages.

On the latest episode of Dead Cat, we reveled in the many bizarre and often sycophantic texts that emerged during discovery. Tom Dotan and I, along with recurring guest New York Times reporter Erin Griffith, gave a close reading to the private messages of the Silicon Valley glitterati.

We dish on texts from All-In hosts Jason Calacanis and David Sacks, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, and Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff. Would Emil Michael or Bill Gurley make for a better Twitter CEO?

Fellow Substacker Alex Kantrowitz did a great job compiling some of the greatest hits. So you can read along. On the podcast, we also discuss Griffith’s story on Silicon Valley’s slide back into bro culture.

Above all else, we mourn our shattered reality that Musk’s texts aren’t full of Grade A genius ideas for reforming Twitter.

Give it a listen.

Listen on Apple

Listen on Spotify