Dec 9, 2021 • 52M
Dipping into Miami
On Dead Cat, Tom and I talk about Miami, Web3, Jack Dorsey, and BuzzFeed.
Open in playerListen on
Episode details
Comments
Tom Dotan grills me on my trip to Miami during Art Basel. We talk about 500 Global in the shadow of 2017 exposé Dave McClure. We cover a potpourri of topics. I play my best Steven Pinker while Tom harkens back to his days as a digital media reporter. We talk about Max Read’s piece “Is web3 bullshit?” and discuss the BuzzFeed public listing. (Ben Smith can finally sell his shares!) There’s even a brief discussion of the latest episode of Succession **spoilers** toward the end of the episode.