Nov 1 • 1HR 5M

Blue Checks & Semi-Fascism (w/Tim Miller)

Our election preview as Peter Thiel-backed Senate candidates face voters

Eric Newcomer
Tom Dotan
A podcast about Silicon Valley, hosted by newsletter writer Eric Newcomer and Tom Dotan, with Katie Benner as a regular special guest.
This week, we invited Tim Miller — the repentant former Republican operative and author of Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hellon the Dead Cat podcast to talk about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and the upcoming midterm elections.

Dead Cat co-host Tom Dotan and I talk with Miller about Peter Thiel-backed Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Blake Masters. (FiveThirtyEight gives Vance a 78% chance of winning and Masters a 33% chance.)

We discuss the populist future of the Republican Party and mourn the languishing low-taxes-at-any-cost wing of the Republican Party.

