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July 2026

The Abrupt Fall of Situational Awareness Is a Warning Sign. So Is Nvidia’s Vendor Financing.
Plus, a look inside Leading the Future & a Thinking Machines Lab co-founder defects back to OpenAI
  Jonathan Weber and Madeline Renbarger
Dario Amodei, Ali Ghodsi & Nikesh Arora to Speak at Our 8th Cerebral Valley AI Summit
CVAI will be back in San Francisco Thursday, Nov. 12
  Eric Newcomer
High-Stakes Battle Over China Policy & Open Source AI Pits LLM Giants Against Their Customers
Plus, corporate VC investment skyrockets & Mistral preps for its next phase
  Jonathan Weber and Madeline Renbarger
SCOOP: Fundraising Documents Reveal IVP Quietly Raising $1.8 Billion, Boasting 31.1% Net IRR Since Firm's Inception
The firm's 2015 fund has returned 2.0x DPI to investors, making it a top quartile fund
  Eric Newcomer
Announcing the Machine Earning AI Summit, Our New AI Commerce & Finance Event
Hear from Airwallex's Jack Zhang, Lead Bank's Jackie Reses, Faire's Max Rhodes, OnePay's Omer Ismail & more on Sept. 29.
  Eric Newcomer
Help Us Improve Newcomer — Fill Out This Short Survey For a Chance to Earn Six Free Months
Please share your thoughts with us to enter a raffle for a free Newcomer subscription for six months.
  Eric Newcomer
IPO Party Faces Down Volatility & Sinking SpaceX Shares. Can the Window Stay Open?
Plus, an emerging consensus on AI regulation & a big new fund for Greylock
  Madeline Renbarger and Jonathan Weber
SCOOP: Menlo Ventures Sees IRR of 40%+ on Recent Funds After Doubling Down on Anthropic
The 50-year-old firm had some lean years before scoring big on the AI leader & several other rising stars
  Madeline Renbarger
Political Risk & Threat Analysis Expertise Are Hot Tickets in Silicon Valley as Trump & AI Shake the World Order
Plus, new models from OpenAI, SpaceX & Meta fuel a major AI price war
  Jonathan Weber and Madeline Renbarger
Tech Investors Will Be Sweating the Dog Days of Summer in More Ways Than One
Plus, the tawdry saga of the Sam Altman movie & Meta makes a cloud play
  Jonathan Weber and Tom Dotan
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