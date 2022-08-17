Newcomer

Unreal BeReals Listen now (52 min) | On Dead Cat, we discuss Dimes Square, TikTok, BeReal & the state of social media
Eric Newcomer
Silicon Valley is puzzling over Marc Andreessen's decision to back Adam Neumann's new startup Flow.
Eric Newcomer
A $1B+ fund from Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman. A trio of life sciences investors form Dimension Capital. Magdalena Kala goes solo.
Eric Newcomer
Do You Trust Amazon With Your Medical Records?Listen now (53 min) | We wrestle with Amazon's plan to buy One Medical for nearly $4 billion
Eric Newcomer
A secondary shares advisor floats big discounts on startup stocks. General Atlantic saw $11 billion in liquidity in 2021, slides reveal. Investors pitch…
Eric Newcomer
Freeloaders, Fat cats & Ne'er-do-wells (w/Alex Heath)Listen now (71 min) | On Dead Cat, we talk with reporter Alex Heath about Meta's crusade against coasters and Instagram's strategy shift
Eric Newcomer
A roundup of the latest happenings in the startup world
Eric Newcomer
Travis Kalanick's Right-Hand Man Tells the Story of the Coup that Brought Them Down (w/Emil Michael)Listen now (87 min) | Uber's former business chief dishes on the Uber files, Super Pumped, raising $15 billion, Bill Gurley's war with Travis Kalanick…
Eric Newcomer
A guest post from Gergely Orosz at The Pragmatic Engineer
Eric Newcomer
This Episode Wasn't Sponsored By TechmemeListen now (44 min) | On Dead Cat, Tom & Katie take stock of the self-driving cars, valuation cuts, the Uber files, and Elon Musk. I'm missing in…
Eric Newcomer
Coatue sees "zero valuation support" for Robinhood and Lemonade. The hedge fund makes the case for Tesla, Nvidia & Datadog in slides obtained by…
Eric Newcomer
Philippe Laffont's hedge fund doesn't plan to let a good crisis go to waste. Exclusive slides show the hedge fund's performance.
Eric Newcomer
