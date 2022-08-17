Newcomer
Unreal BeReals
Listen now (52 min) | On Dead Cat, we discuss Dimes Square, TikTok, BeReal & the state of social media
Eric Newcomer
59 min ago
Can a Zebra Change Its Stripes?
Silicon Valley is puzzling over Marc Andreessen's decision to back Adam Neumann's new startup Flow.
Eric Newcomer
9 hr ago
16
1
Venture Funds Out of the Darkness
A $1B+ fund from Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman. A trio of life sciences investors form Dimension Capital. Magdalena Kala goes solo.
Eric Newcomer
Aug 12
7
Do You Trust Amazon With Your Medical Records?
Listen now (53 min) | We wrestle with Amazon's plan to buy One Medical for nearly $4 billion
Eric Newcomer
Aug 9
11
Exclusive Secondary Market Data, General Atlantic Slides, Structured Equity, and Other Happenings
A secondary shares advisor floats big discounts on startup stocks. General Atlantic saw $11 billion in liquidity in 2021, slides reveal. Investors pitch…
Eric Newcomer
Aug 5
14
3
Freeloaders, Fat cats & Ne'er-do-wells (w/Alex Heath)
Listen now (71 min) | On Dead Cat, we talk with reporter Alex Heath about Meta's crusade against coasters and Instagram's strategy shift
Eric Newcomer
Aug 2
10
Carried Interest, Canva Markdown, Paradigm's LP Update, Controversial Stock Sales, Miami, and More
A roundup of the latest happenings in the startup world
Eric Newcomer
Jul 29
5
Travis Kalanick's Right-Hand Man Tells the Story of the Coup that Brought Them Down (w/Emil Michael)
Listen now (87 min) | Uber's former business chief dishes on the Uber files, Super Pumped, raising $15 billion, Bill Gurley's war with Travis Kalanick…
Eric Newcomer
Jul 26
19
The Start of a Tech Winter?
A guest post from Gergely Orosz at The Pragmatic Engineer
Eric Newcomer
Jul 22
24
This Episode Wasn't Sponsored By Techmeme
Listen now (44 min) | On Dead Cat, Tom & Katie take stock of the self-driving cars, valuation cuts, the Uber files, and Elon Musk. I'm missing in…
Eric Newcomer
Jul 14
7
Coatue's View of the Market, Or Why Catching a Falling Knife Is Dangerous
Coatue sees "zero valuation support" for Robinhood and Lemonade. The hedge fund makes the case for Tesla, Nvidia & Datadog in slides obtained by…
Eric Newcomer
Jul 7
24
Folk Songs & Stock Charts: Coatue Is Ascendant After Besting Hedge Fund Rivals in the Downturn
Philippe Laffont's hedge fund doesn't plan to let a good crisis go to waste. Exclusive slides show the hedge fund's performance.
Eric Newcomer
Jul 6
11
1
