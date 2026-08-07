Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Our Summit Calendar
Cerebral Valley AI Summit
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Big Cheese Hits Theaters Today in NYC
In my spare time, I'm an associate producer for a documentary... that just so happens to be directed by my wife. Go see it at the IFC Center in New York…
8 hrs ago
•
Eric Newcomer
67
1
2
SaaS Shudders After Airtable's Humbling Sale to Italian Grim Reaper Bending Spoons
Plus, Google shakes up DeepMind leadership & hardware startups raise billions
11 hrs ago
•
Madeline Renbarger
and
Tom Dotan
30
2
July 2026
The Abrupt Fall of Situational Awareness Is a Warning Sign. So Is Nvidia’s Vendor Financing.
Plus, a look inside Leading the Future & a Thinking Machines Lab co-founder defects back to OpenAI
Jul 31
•
Jonathan Weber
and
Madeline Renbarger
53
6
Dario Amodei, Ali Ghodsi & Nikesh Arora to Speak at Our 8th Cerebral Valley AI Summit
CVAI will be back in San Francisco Thursday, Nov. 12
Jul 29
•
Eric Newcomer
86
1
High-Stakes Battle Over China Policy & Open Source AI Pits LLM Giants Against Their Customers
Plus, corporate VC investment skyrockets & Mistral preps for its next phase
Jul 24
•
Jonathan Weber
and
Madeline Renbarger
33
SCOOP: Fundraising Documents Reveal IVP Quietly Raising $1.8 Billion, Boasting 31.1% Net IRR Since Firm's Inception
The firm's 2015 fund has returned 2.0x DPI to investors, making it a top quartile fund
Jul 23
•
Eric Newcomer
89
1
Announcing the Machine Earning AI Summit, Our New AI Commerce & Finance Event
Hear from Airwallex's Jack Zhang, Lead Bank's Jackie Reses, Faire's Max Rhodes, OnePay's Omer Ismail & more on Sept. 29.
Jul 22
•
Eric Newcomer
77
1
Help Us Improve Newcomer — Fill Out This Short Survey For a Chance to Earn Six Free Months
Please share your thoughts with us to enter a raffle for a free Newcomer subscription for six months.
Jul 21
•
Eric Newcomer
23
IPO Party Faces Down Volatility & Sinking SpaceX Shares. Can the Window Stay Open?
Plus, an emerging consensus on AI regulation & a big new fund for Greylock
Jul 17
•
Madeline Renbarger
and
Jonathan Weber
36
2
SCOOP: Menlo Ventures Sees IRR of 40%+ on Recent Funds After Doubling Down on Anthropic
The 50-year-old firm had some lean years before scoring big on the AI leader & several other rising stars
Jul 16
•
Madeline Renbarger
48
Political Risk & Threat Analysis Expertise Are Hot Tickets in Silicon Valley as Trump & AI Shake the World Order
Plus, new models from OpenAI, SpaceX & Meta fuel a major AI price war
Jul 10
•
Jonathan Weber
and
Madeline Renbarger
31
4
Tech Investors Will Be Sweating the Dog Days of Summer in More Ways Than One
Plus, the tawdry saga of the Sam Altman movie & Meta makes a cloud play
Jul 2
•
Jonathan Weber
and
Tom Dotan
22
2
© 2026 Eric Newcomer
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts