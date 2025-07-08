It’s been a tough market for smaller VCs looking to raise their next fund.

But Boldstart Ventures has broken out of the pack with a $250 million raise for its seventh seed fund, general partner Ed Sim told Newcomer exclusively, to be deployed with technical founders building for the “autonomous enterprise.”

Boldstart is unconventional in that its joint headquarters are in New York and Miami rather than San Francisco, the better to stay close to Fortune 500 companies.

“The thing we’re offering differently is a lens for what the largest enterprises are buying,” Sim said.