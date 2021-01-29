Newcomer

Where technology and venture capital intersect: A deeply reported newsletter on the inner workings of the startup industry written by Eric Newcomer.

Here’s why you should subscribe:

  • You want to hear the real stories behind the power struggles inside Silicon Valley venture capital firms.

  • You want to read lively interviews with people like Dara Khosrowshahi, Chamath Palihapitiya, Bill Gurley, Keith Rabois, Laurence Tosi, and Ellen Pao.

  • You’re tired of GPs’ anodyne, self-congratulatory Medium posts that don’t even dish out their ownership share.

  • You want to learn about fundraising rounds before they close.

  • You want to support independent financial journalism.

  • You want to read about the next big technology startup long before it’s in the Wall Street Journal.

  • You want to take your seat at the cap table for way less than it costs to actually invest.

What can I expect from a paid subscription?

Weekly posts for subscribers only.

This is my full-time job. I’m not running any other grifts. I’m not investing in startups. I’m not shipping these articles off to other places. You pay for a subscription and you get truly independent journalism. That’s the deal. I like the simplicity of it.

A Newcomer.co subscription costs $150 a year or $15 a month. You can also gift subscriptions.

Who is Newcomer?

My name is Eric Newcomer.

I wrote about the technology industry for Bloomberg for six years. I covered the ins-and-outs of the startup world for much of that time, breaking news on IPOs, fundraising rounds, and M&A. I published the video of Travis Kalanick arguing with his Uber driver and co-wrote the Businessweek cover story on Kalanick’s fall.

Before that, I was the first employee at tech news site The Information. I grew up in Macon, Ga. and graduated from Harvard in 2012. Today, I live in Brooklyn.

The publication is owned and operated by Newcomer Media LLC.

