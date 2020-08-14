Eric Newcomer interviewing Ali Ghodsi and Naveen Rao, both from Databricks, at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 15, 2023

Newcomer is a deeply reported newsletter on the inner workings of the startup and venture capital industry, helmed by Eric Newcomer.

Get fresh, informed analysis and reporting on top startups and venture capital firms from writers who know what they’re talking about.

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lively interviews with key Silicon Valley players

charts and data on trends in the startup industry

funding scoops

secret fundraising documents

confidential industry surveys

fearless essays about what’s working (and not) in the startup industry

weekly analysis on the goings on in Silicon Valley

exclusive dossiers on top venture capital firms

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Multiple posts every week for paid subscribers, including our regular Friday analysis of the top stories in startups and venture capital.

To be surprised! We chase the news and hunt for novel stories. A subscription to Newcomer is wonderfully unpredictable.

News and opinion. Analysis and commentary. We will tell you what everyone is talking about on Sand Hill Road, in South Park, and at the Maman in Flat Iron.

We aren’t afraid to share our opinions or what we really think, but our North Star will always be keeping you informed about the goings on in Silicon Valley.

Eric Newcomer interviewing Vinod Khosla at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 15, 2023.

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Who is Newcomer?

Eric Newcomer

Founder / Lead Writer

Eric Newcomer founded and runs Newcomer, the startups and venture capital media and events company.

Having written about Silicon Valley for over a decade, Eric has established himself as a go-to voice for understanding what’s going on in Silicon Valley. He’s broken news on Uber, Databricks, Stripe, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, and many more top tech companies and venture capital firms.

Eric quit his job as a reporter at Bloomberg in 2020 to start Newcomer. He covered startups and venture capital for Bloomberg for six years. Before that, he earned his stripes as a tech reporter as the first employee at tech news site The Information.

Today, he’s building Newcomer into a full-fledged media and events business with two full-time employees and several high-profile insider events a year. He’s the host of the Cerebral Valley AI Summit and the Newcomer Banking Summit.

He grew up in Macon, GA, and graduated from Harvard in 2012 with a degree in philosophy. Today, he lives in Brooklyn, NY.

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Madeline Renbarger

Journalist

Madeline is Newcomer’s first reporter hire, covering the business of startups and venture capital. Before that, she covered early-stage startup and VC news at Business Insider with a focus on the culture inside startups, accelerator programs, and VC careers. She earned her master’s in journalism from Columbia University in 2021 and currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

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Riley Konsella

Business Lead

Riley joined Newcomer in 2022 and leads business initiatives and events. He graduated from Union College in 2017, and currently lives in Jackson, WY.

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The publication is owned and operated by Newcomer Media LLC.