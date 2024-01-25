Sequoia senior steward Roelof Botha

Before we get started, I want to be clear — this isn’t the end-all, be-all list of the top venture capital firms or the most promising startups.

But I got my hands on a survey of 91 people at 69 different venture capital firms conducted by a well-respected investor in venture capital firms.

The survey results are spreading hand-to-hand in Silicon Valley. The results of the survey rank the most desirable venture capital firms and companies, according to VCs themselves. When I was out in San Francisco last week for The Information’s 10th anniversary gala, sources kept bringing it up.

My sources tell me that the survey was conducted by Ed Hutchinson, managing partner at Golden Bell Partners. Hutchinson is ignoring my emails.

Which firms and companies would top VCs themselves put their money into? It’s a question everyone wants to know the answer to.

I’ve got my hands on their list of favorites:

Firms