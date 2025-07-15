The status quo in human healthcare is being upended by three forces:

Artificial intelligence is reimagining everything from medical note-taking and diagnosis to drug discovery.

Consumers are becoming payors , and they are increasingly demanding technologies from Silicon Valley that will shift the focus from disease treatment to prevention, early detection, and longevity .

The Trump administration and a powerful MAHA movement are redefining the policies and procedures of American healthcare, raising questions about drug approval protocols, the role of regulators, and the future of Medicare.

We’re hosting a summit on Tuesday, Sept. 9, in San Francisco for founders, investors, and other leaders working through this revolution in human health. We’re calling the brand new event Deus Ex Medicina. It’s Newcomer’s first annual summit focused on the intersection of AI and health.

We’re creating and hosting Deus Ex Medicina with Nayeema Raza, an independent journalist who hosts the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast. If you know Nayeema — which I’d believe since she seems to know everyone — you know she’ll have incisive, direct, and thoughtful questions as we navigate who is building companies that have a real shot at fundamentally improving and extending human lives. You may have previously heard Nayeema on On with Kara Swisher, or seen her work in Vox, New York Magazine, NPR, and the New York Times.

Nayeema and I are thrilled to announce our first batch of speakers, which include some of the top founders and investors in health.

Dr. Shiv Rao , founder and CEO, Abridge

Tom Hale , CEO, Oura

Vinod Khosla , founder, Khosla Ventures

Annie Lamont , co-founder and managing partner, Oak HC/FT

Saeju Jeong , founder and executive chairman, Noom

Kate Ryder , founder and CEO, Maven Health

Celine Halioua , founder and CEO, Loyal

Bob Kocher, Partner, Venrock

Newcomer — founded by me, Eric Newcomer — is the host of the twice annual Cerebral Valley AI Summit. We just wrapped up our mid-year event in London with Volley which featured Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Figma CEO Dylan Field, along with many of the buzziest European startup CEOs, like Christopher Pedregal at Granola and Anton Osika at Lovable. Earlier this year we hosted Breaking the Bank, a fintech summit that featured Eric Glyman at Ramp, Josh Reeves at Gusto, and Zach Perret at Plaid.

As much as our events are known for attracting great speakers, their real secret is the quality of attendees. We’re looking for the best startup founders, investors, and leaders in health care to join us.

The first Cerebral Valley AI Summit had an if you know, you know quality. The power of generative AI had reached an insular world inside Silicon Valley but hadn’t yet escaped into broader view. This moment in health has a similar feeling.

Applications to attend are now open, and we encourage founders, investors, and anyone else making big moves in health to submit. The one-day, invite-only summit will be in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be announcing more speakers and our discussion group leaders. If you apply now, pre-registration tickets have a discount of $100, bringing tickets down to $399 and founder tickets down to $99.

Newcomer’s events have a strong track record of producing major deals, like this one worth $1.3 billion, connecting promising founders to successful investors, and providing an exclusive space for the press, innovators, and VCs to get to know each other.

