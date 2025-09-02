newcomer + solana

I just faced off with an old foe — Mike Solana, the founder of Pirate Wires.

I’m sad to report that it was a chummy affair.

We discussed whether the New York Times as an institution should continue to exist, the state of bias in tech media, tariffs, China, and our respective media businesses.

I suspect that you’ll find it an enjoyable watch — our two worldviews collide and find they share plenty of common ground.

Somehow, I doubt this will be my last chat with Solana. We still have plenty to disagree about.