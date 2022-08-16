Newcomer

Home
Dead Cat
Archive
About
Unreal BeReals Listen now (52 min) | On Dead Cat, we discuss Dimes Square, TikTok, BeReal & the state of social media
Eric Newcomer
NewTopCommunity
Silicon Valley is puzzling over Marc Andreessen's decision to back Adam Neumann's new startup Flow.
Eric Newcomer
16
1
A $1B+ fund from Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman. A trio of life sciences investors form Dimension Capital. Magdalena Kala goes solo.
Eric Newcomer
7
Do You Trust Amazon With Your Medical Records?Listen now (53 min) | We wrestle with Amazon's plan to buy One Medical for nearly $4 billion
Eric Newcomer
11
A secondary shares advisor floats big discounts on startup stocks. General Atlantic saw $11 billion in liquidity in 2021, slides reveal. Investors pitch…
Eric Newcomer
14
3
Freeloaders, Fat cats & Ne'er-do-wells (w/Alex Heath)Listen now (71 min) | On Dead Cat, we talk with reporter Alex Heath about Meta's crusade against coasters and Instagram's strategy shift
Eric Newcomer
10
A roundup of the latest happenings in the startup world
Eric Newcomer
5
Travis Kalanick's Right-Hand Man Tells the Story of the Coup that Brought Them Down (w/Emil Michael)Listen now (87 min) | Uber's former business chief dishes on the Uber files, Super Pumped, raising $15 billion, Bill Gurley's war with Travis Kalanick…
Eric Newcomer
19
See all
RecommendationsView all 7
Slow Boring
Slow Boring
Matthew Yglesias
Noahpinion
Noahpinion
Noah Smith
The Pragmatic Engineer
The Pragmatic Engineer
Gergely Orosz
Big Technology
Big Technology
Alex Kantrowitz
Clouded Judgement
Clouded Judgement
Jamin Ball

Newcomer

AboutArchiveAuthorsRecommendationsSitemap
© 2022 Eric Newcomer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing