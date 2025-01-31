Venture Capital and the Private Markets in 2025

Just wrapped up a 30-minute conversation with Sequoia’s Andrew Reed.

We talked about what the DeepSeek drama means for private tech startups, his view on forever-private startups, the rise of venture capital megafunds, and some lessons from his time at Sequoia.

Andrew Reed is a Partner at Sequoia Capital. He is on the boards of Figma, Klarna, Bolt, Vanta, Strava, Harmonic, and Warp, among others, and led investments in Phantom, Odoo, and Zapier. Reed was previously involved with Sequoia's investments in Robinhood, Loom, and GitHub. He joined Sequoia in 2014 and is interested in creative products, developer tools and networks, cryptocurrency projects, and global internet companies.

Give it a watch!

