Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital — an investor in OpenAI, Stripe, Databricks, Cursor, and Anduril — announced last week that it had raised $10 billion.

We’ve got our hands on a deck Thrive seems to have used to raise that round. We’re sharing six key newsworthy slides that discuss Thrive’s assets under management, multiple on invested capital, distributions to paid-in capital, total value to paid-in capital, multi-stage strategic philosophy, and more.

The data is as of June 30, 2025. There have been new markups since then so some of these figures may undercount Thrive’s performance. But it’s a rare snapshot into a secretive venture capital firm.

Thrive declined to comment.