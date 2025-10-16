When we got our hands on Andreessen Horowitz’s slide decks showing its performance, we learned that the firm has returned over $25 billion to its LPs since its inception in 2009, and that its internal valuations show most of its funds in good shape.

But one key piece was missing: how much has a16z paid out to its investors from each of its funds, as measured by distributions to paid-in capital, or DPI.

We received several frustrated emails from readers asking for this ultimate source of truth on venture performance. We’re happy to say, thanks to a source, we can now share a16z’s DPI figures as of September 30, 2024.

Unlike the figures in the deck that show TVPI, or total value to paid-in capital, DPI shows how much real money firms have returned to their LP investors from each of their funds.

Here are a few key takeaways with a16z distribution tables below: