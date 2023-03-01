Sources tell me that Andreessen Horowitz won the competitive effort to invest in generative artificial intelligence company Character.AI.

, who recently

, is joining Character.AI’s board of directors, sources tell me.

I was the first to report that Character.AI — the neural language chatbot company founded by the creators of Google’s LaMDA — was planning to raise $250 million. I expect the deal to value Character.AI at a post-money valuation of at least $1 billion.

Meanwhile, there are a number of hot deals afoot.

I hear that NEA is expected to invest in the chatbot company Perplexity AI. The company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, is a former research scientist at OpenAI.

As The Information has reported Benchmark is expected to lead an investment in LangChain.

I’ve heard that Benchmark ended up investing $10 million on $50 million post-money.

LangChain founder Harrison Chase is scheduled to participate in a panel at my Cerebral Valley AI Summit on March 30 along with Benchmark’s Miles Grimshaw and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.

Sequoia is expected to lead an investment in Dust.

, a former research engineer at OpenAI, is one of the founders.

, who is also speaking at Cerebral Valley, is expected to lead the round.

I didn’t talk to either set of conference speakers as a source for this story.

I hear that image generation company Mobius Labs is raising money from Index and Andreessen Horowitz. Mike Volpi for Index and Martin Casado for Andreessen Horowitz are spearheading the investment.

Finally, sources tell me that Index is backing an early-stage startup founded by David Schreiber, who worked at Trade Republic and Stripe.

