Andreessen Horowitz’s Sarah Wang is going to take the formal board seat at Character.AI, according to two independent sources.

Marc Andreessen is going to be very involved with Character.AI and helped win the deal.

Earlier this week, I broke the news that the firm was leading the sought-after investment.

I also reported that Marc Andreessen would join Character.AI’s board. I’ve since learned that Andreessen growth investor Sarah Wang is going to take the board seat at Character.AI.

I got the board seat piece of the story wrong Wednesday and wanted to update you. I regret the error.

For context, after I reported my initial Character.AI scoop in January that the startup was in the process of raising a huge round, The Information followed my story within minutes. So I was particularly trigger happy on this one. Lesson learned.

The rest of this week’s story has held up. For instance, Insider matched my tidbit on Perplexity AI, adding that NEA was valuing the company at $150 million and that Pete Sonsini would be leading the deal. Meanwhile, the Financial Times followed my reporting that Andreessen Horowitz would be leading the round.