Newcomer is a Substack about startups and venture capital written by me, Eric Newcomer.

Background

I was the first employee at The Information. Then for nearly six years, I worked at Bloomberg, scooping IPO news, acquisitions, and financing rounds. I tend to be a contrarian, which meant for many years I was skeptical of Silicon Valley. However, press coverage of the Valley had gotten so overwhelmingly negative that I saw room for some contrarian optimism.

That’s why, in October 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, I decided to quit my job at Bloomberg and go solo with Newcomer.

In less than 2 years, the newsletter has amassed more than 35,000 total readers and more than 2,000 paying subscribers. It’s become the fourth-highest revenue-generating tech newsletter on Substack. I’ve published lively interviews with tech luminaries including Dara Khosrowshahi, Chamath Palihapitiya, Bill Gurley, Keith Rabois, Laurence Tosi, and Ellen Pao.

Chief of Staff

I’ve laid the groundwork, and now I’m looking for my first partner, a Chief of Staff, to help me grow this startup into something huge. I am not looking for someone to just execute on my ideas. I am looking for a thought partner who is excited to brainstorm, find others we can talk to and learn from, and experiment. This is a chance to see behind the scenes at some of the top startups and venture capital funds in Silicon Valley, and really understand how the Valley works.

As Chief of Staff, your work could include:

Assist with brainstorming, planning, scheduling, and booking interviews

Innovate and then execute on new ways of growing the business

Manage our Twitter account, build a TikTok account, book me on other shows / newsletters / podcasts, and find ways to get more value from our Newcomer / Dead Cat podcast

Provide feedback on stories

Optional: Write and report your own stories

Sample backgrounds that might be a fit:

Former college newspaper reporter or journalism graduate interested in breaking into the tech industry

Writer or startup operator who wants to help build a new kind of startup

Growth hacker / business thinker who enjoys figuring out ways to turn eyeballs into subscriptions and revenue

Requirements:

Strong writer and editor

Detail-oriented and efficient

Creative

Enjoys working largely independently / async

How to Apply: