We’re well into fall and investors are back at work after a slow summer. With debates on the direction of the economy and many recent funds likely underperforming, the general approach in the industry right now is “wait and see.”

That doesn’t apply quite as much to the AI sector, which is why we’re holding a 2nd Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 15. Reid Hoffman, Mustafa Suleyman, Vinod Khosla, and many more are speaking. You can see the speaker list on our website.

In the meantime, here’s a roundup of some of our top stories from the last few months.

P.S. I'm on my honeymoon right now in Japan. If you need anything while I'm away, you should email my Chief of Staff Riley.

After this story was posted, each of the highlighted companies completed their IPO. Instacart priced their shares at $30 and are trading at $24.66 at time of publication. Klayvio priced at $30 and are trading at $33.78. Arm priced at $51 and are trading at $54.25.

In any just world, Chamath Palihapitiya would be ashamed of himself. He lent his reputation to a slew of companies going public via his special purpose acquisition companies. He was the ruinous SPAC king. Now, almost a year after calling two SPACs quits, he’s still in denial that he was the pied piper who enticed retail investors into betting on speculative, money-losing companies. He’s like a bully who stole someone’s lunch money and then says “stop crying about it” — except it’s for all the world to see. Palihapitiya is dunking on people who say that they lost money because of him. The Scam in the Arena Eric Newcomer · Aug 23 Read full story

I brought two top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs working on extending lifespans on the Newcomer podcast this week. One of them is trying to help people live longer. The other, their dogs. James Peyer, the CEO of Cambrian Bio, is acquiring majority stakes in drugs that could combat a particular illness while showing promise for broader use among healthy humans. Meanwhile, Celine Halioua, the CEO of Loyal, is developing drugs to make dogs live longer. Life Extension Innovations, Moonshots & Snake Oil (with Celine Halioua & James Peyer) Eric Newcomer · Sep 27 Read full story

