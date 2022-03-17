My rundown of some of the biggest venture funds in the game right now.

Even as the public market downturn has put the startup world on notice that the frothy days of 100X revenue valuations could be coming to an end, some of Silicon Valley’s top venture capital firms have been announcing humongous new venture funds.

There’s more money than ever sloshing around, looking for promising startups.

In the last twelve months, Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Founders Fund realized that they needed to up the ante to respond to the threat posed by crossover, hedge fund-style investors. Sequoia reconfigured its entire U.S. and European investing apparatus with the creation of “The Sequoia Capital Fund.” Other firms have raised massive stockpiles of money (or are in the process of doing so).

In the latest development, I hear that Lightspeed is raising a dedicated blockchain fund as part of its expected $5.5 billion-plus fundraising haul.

Now — just as those venture firms have raised these new funds — crossover funds are reportedly pulling back from late stage private funding rounds. Tiger Global is signaling that it’s going to make a push in Series A and B funding rounds.

But there’s plenty of dry powder from the late stage players: Sources tell me that ICONIQ is finalizing about $4 billion for its sixth fund and that the firm could soon start raising its seventh.

And there are firms like Insight Partners, which recently announced a $20 billion pool of capital.

I reached out to some of the top venture funds and people that know them. Here’s my roundup of some of the key partners, the firms’ recent notable deals, and how much money they’re working with. This is by no means an exclusive list of firms with dry powder — but I cover six of the most elite venture capital firms in the world.

Get the details on these six firms below: