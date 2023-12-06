It’s been less than a month since the 2nd Cerebral Valley AI Summit. And a lot has happened: Sam Altman was dispatched as OpenAI CEO and then reinstalled. A former Apple executive raised an over $100 million Series A round to eke out efficiency from graphics chips. Elon Musk’s AI startup disclosed that it’s looking to raise $1 billion. And today Google announced Gemini, a model that Google believes has surpassed GPT-4 by many measures.

But a lot of the core questions circling artificial intelligence remain the same: How much room do foundation models have to improve? Who can compete with OpenAI? How close are companies to monetizing artificial intelligence? Should the government regulate AI more? Should we be worried about existential risks?

We’ve posted every talk from Cerebral Valley in one nice playlist on the Newcomer YouTube channel.

Go to the YouTube Playlist

Whether you’re a lean startup experimenting with AI or a robust team training your own models, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub offers free resources for all skill levels.

Founders Hub connects you to the AI resources your startup needs to succeed, including:

Up to $150K in Azure credits

Access to GPT-4 and GPT 3.5 Turbo through Azure OpenAI Service

Unlimited 1:1 meetings with Microsoft AI experts to help solve your immediate challenges

Founders Hub is open to all—sign up in minutes with no funding required.

Sign Up Today!

We wanted to point out a few of our favorites below.

One highlight we haven’t shared with readers yet is my closing talk with legendary AI pioneer and Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

On stage in San Francisco, Suleyman was skeptical about artificial general intelligence. “I’ve been asked this question for like 15 years,” he chuckled, and then noted that AGI was hard to define and “a lot further out than a lot of people might think.”

Watch it here:

Reid Hoffman

Vinod Khosla

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi & MosaicML’s Naveen Rao

Other moments from the summit: