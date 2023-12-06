Discover more from Newcomer
Watch the Full Cerebral Valley AI Summit
Don't miss my conversation with Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman
It’s been less than a month since the 2nd Cerebral Valley AI Summit. And a lot has happened: Sam Altman was dispatched as OpenAI CEO and then reinstalled. A former Apple executive raised an over $100 million Series A round to eke out efficiency from graphics chips. Elon Musk’s AI startup disclosed that it’s looking to raise $1 billion. And today Google announced Gemini, a model that Google believes has surpassed GPT-4 by many measures.
But a lot of the core questions circling artificial intelligence remain the same: How much room do foundation models have to improve? Who can compete with OpenAI? How close are companies to monetizing artificial intelligence? Should the government regulate AI more? Should we be worried about existential risks?
We’ve posted every talk from Cerebral Valley in one nice playlist on the Newcomer YouTube channel.
We wanted to point out a few of our favorites below.
One highlight we haven’t shared with readers yet is my closing talk with legendary AI pioneer and Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman.
On stage in San Francisco, Suleyman was skeptical about artificial general intelligence. “I’ve been asked this question for like 15 years,” he chuckled, and then noted that AGI was hard to define and “a lot further out than a lot of people might think.”
Watch it here:
Other moments from the summit:
Dmitri Dolgov, CEO of Waymo, called autonomous vehicles “the most mature manifestation of AI in the physical world. (watch here)
Songwriter Emily Warren, musician-investor Alex Pall, music startup founder Meng Ru Kuok, and composer and music technologist Ed Newton-Rex discussed the opportunities and dangers posed by AI for artists, specifically musicians. (watch here)
Chris Lattner, inventor of the Swift programming language which powers iPhones and Macs, spoke about his career passion for inventing programming languages to lessen developer “suffering.” (watch here)
Imbue CEO Kanjun Qiu and Poolside CEO Jason Warner presented a clear view on how generative AI will “consume everything in front of us.” (watch here)
Holden Karnofsky, the director of AI strategy at Open Philanthropy and former OpenAI board member, was the strongest voice for caution about potential risk in AI. (watch here)
Chase Lochmiller, co-founder of Crusoe Energy, presented a refreshing take on one of the “infrastructure” problems confronting AI: power. (watch here)
Clara Shih, CEO of AI at Salesforce, gives insight into the “surge in demand for predictive AI” that companies are facing. (watch here)
Nedim Fresko, Amazon’s vice president of Alexa Devices and Developer Technologies, presented a bracingly simple picture of the company’s consumer-facing AI strategy: one agent to rule them all, and that agent will be Alexa. (watch here)
CEOs Alex Ratner of Snorkel AI and May Habib of Writer talk about the “big role” that LLMs will be playing in enterprise software and how right now “in generative AI, everything is working.” (watch here)
Raquel Urtasun, CEO of Waabi, presented techniques that apply generative AI to training self-driving cars and the way these models can impact the physical world. (watch here)