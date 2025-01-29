BlueYard Capital, an early-stage firm that invests in infrastructure-level startups across industries, has one of the highest performing fund vintages among all the venture capital funds held by UTIMCO, the investment arm of the Texas public university system, our latest look at the data shows.

Following last week’s post showing the standout gains of Thrive Capital and the returns of several other high-profile venture funds held by UTIMCO, today we’re looking at five more firms backed by the big endowment.

We analyzed the numbers on BlueYard Capital, True Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Foundry, and TCV, with BlueYard emerging as an especially strong performer.

