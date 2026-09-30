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Vesko Pavlov's avatar
Vesko Pavlov
21h

The $300K credit card purchase an agent made on a Browserbase customer's behalf is wild. Does that kind of transaction actually clear without a human in the loop, or was someone approving it after the fact?

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