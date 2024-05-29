We’re bringing the heart of generative artificial intelligence to Manhattan on Thursday, June 27, with Cerebral Valley New York.

Today, we’re announcing four new speakers:

Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti

General Catalyst Advisor Teresa Carlson

Index Partner Shardul Shah

Recraft CEO Anna Veronika Dorogush

They join a swath of leaders in artificial intelligence that we’ve already announced, including Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, Runway CTO Anastasis Germanidis, Lambda CEO Stephen Balaban, and investor Sarah Guo.

I host Cerebral Valley with Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman. We bring together the top artificial intelligence startup founders and investors. The invite-only summit is a who’s who of the people who matter in AI.

We’re still accepting applications. You can apply here.

Apply to Cerebral Valley New York

You might have seen that Cerebral Valley New York speaker Mikey Shulman recently announced that his AI music company, Suno, just raised $125 million. You can ask him about it at Cerebral Valley New York.

Or you might have seen that Ramp CEO Eric Glyman, another speaker, raised $150 million at a $7.65 billion valuation as the financial technology startup leans hard into artificial intelligence.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is famous for introducing MosaicML’s Naveen Rao to Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, instigating a $1.3 billion deal. I’m so excited to see what we can make happen at Cerebral Valley New York.

New to this event: small group discussions

In order to foster more connections like that one, we’re adding small group sessions for the first time at this event. Attendees will get opportunities to participate in in-depth discussions with some of their fellow leaders in artificial intelligence.

We’re happy to share that OctoAI CEO Luis Ceze, Lux partner Grace Isford, and Greylock partner Seth Rosenberg will be among our group leaders.

But really we think that everyone who attends Cerebral Valley deserves to be on stage. So this is an opportunity to swap notes and share your thinking with your fellow elite attendees.

Finally, we’re excited to mention that our flagship sponsors from our previous Cerebral Valley AI Summit are returning to help us host this one. HP and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure + NVIDIA are at the forefront of AI, just as they’ve been leaders of new technologies throughout their histories.

Other sponsors of this summit include Sapphire Ventures, Lambda, Greylock, and Latham & Watkins. If you’re interested in sponsoring, reach out to riley@newcomer.co for more information.

If you’re not able to make it to Cerebral Valley New York, we’ll be covering it all here in the newsletter. We’ll keep you in the loop about what the top decision-makers in artificial intelligence are saying.