Apply to Attend the Summit

One year ago, I published a newsletter post titled, “Panic Erupts As Venture Capitalists Tell Startups to Abandon Silicon Valley Bank.”

It was a crazy moment, when it felt like the fall of Silicon Valley Bank might just bring down all of Silicon Valley.

The worst happened — Silicon Valley Bank, and then First Republic — unraveled.

But at the same time, everything turned out okay.

Depositors kept their money. Silicon Valley didn’t lose its step. SVB lives on. Top bankers from SVB and First Republic have shuffled to a bunch of other banks that are all vying to dethrone SVB as the startup industry’s go-to banking partner.

So next week, I’m hosting a financial technology and banking summit that’s going to ask a couple big questions:

What did we learn from Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank’s failures? Which bank is best positioned to fill the void left by SVB — or is it Silicon Valley Bank itself? How are financial technology firms seizing the moment to compete with traditional banks?

We’ve got a great lineup, including Silicon Valley Bank President Marc Cadieux, Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses, Mercury CEO Immad Akhund, and top bankers at J.P. Morgan, Stifel, Citizens Private Bank, and HSBC.

The full schedule is below and on our website.

We have a few spots left for fintech CEOs, financial executives, investors, and technology bankers to attend.

Apply to Attend the Summit

For the rest of you, we’ll be publishing the talks here and on our YouTube channel. And soon we’ll be publishing a data-heavy look at what’s happened to banking in the past year.

Agenda

9:30am: Doors open, check-in, and welcome coffee

11:00am: First session begins Opening remarks from the Newcomer team 11:05-11:30: What a Difference a Year Makes Featuring Marc Cadieux (Silicon Valley Bank) in conversation with Eric Newcomer 11:30-11:55: Lessons Learned From A Bank Run With Laurence Tosi (WestCap) and Peter Hébert (Lux), moderated by Eric Newcomer 11:55-12:10: A Port in the Storm Featuring Melissa Smith (J.P. Morgan) in conversation with Madeline Renbarger (Newcomer) 12:10 to 12:35: Keeping the Rails Working in Crisis and Beyond With Vanessa Wu (Rippling) and Michael Tannenbaum (Brex), moderated by Madeline Renbarger (Newcomer) 12:35-12:50: Banking at the Frontier Featuring Matt Trotter (Stifel) in conversation with Jonathan Weber (Newcomer)

12:50pm: Lunch served on the rooftop of The Pearl

2:00-2:25: The Future of Banking With Everett Cook (Rho), Stephane Lintner (Jiko), and Monica Long (Ripple), moderated by Deirdre Bosa (CNBC) 2:25-2:40: Same Team, Different Jersey: FRB to Citizens Private Bank Featuring Roberto Rivera and Sam Heshmati (Citizens) in conversation with Jonathan Weber (Newcomer) 2:40-3:05 With Jim Labe (TriplePoint Capital), moderated by Eric Newcomer 3:05-3:15: Breaking the Bank A presentation from Matt Harris (BCV) 3:15-3:30: The State of Global Banking Featuring Melissa Stepanis (HSBC) in conversation with Eric Newcomer

3:30pm: Short break before our closing talks

4:00-4:30: Why Software Is Eating the Banks Featuring Immad Akhund (Mercury) in conversation with Eric Newcomer 4:30-5:00: Fintech & Banking, All-in-One Featuring Jackie Reses (Lead Bank) in conversation with Eric Newcomer