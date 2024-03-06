Last Chance to Apply to the Newcomer Banking Summit. It's Next Thursday in San Francisco.
We'll be publishing interviews from our summit here in the newsletter.
One year ago, I published a newsletter post titled, “Panic Erupts As Venture Capitalists Tell Startups to Abandon Silicon Valley Bank.”
It was a crazy moment, when it felt like the fall of Silicon Valley Bank might just bring down all of Silicon Valley.
The worst happened — Silicon Valley Bank, and then First Republic — unraveled.
But at the same time, everything turned out okay.
Depositors kept their money. Silicon Valley didn’t lose its step. SVB lives on. Top bankers from SVB and First Republic have shuffled to a bunch of other banks that are all vying to dethrone SVB as the startup industry’s go-to banking partner.
So next week, I’m hosting a financial technology and banking summit that’s going to ask a couple big questions:
What did we learn from Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank’s failures?
Which bank is best positioned to fill the void left by SVB — or is it Silicon Valley Bank itself?
How are financial technology firms seizing the moment to compete with traditional banks?
We’ve got a great lineup, including Silicon Valley Bank President Marc Cadieux, Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses, Mercury CEO Immad Akhund, and top bankers at J.P. Morgan, Stifel, Citizens Private Bank, and HSBC.
The full schedule is below and on our website.
We have a few spots left for fintech CEOs, financial executives, investors, and technology bankers to attend.
For the rest of you, we’ll be publishing the talks here and on our YouTube channel. And soon we’ll be publishing a data-heavy look at what’s happened to banking in the past year.
Agenda
9:30am: Doors open, check-in, and welcome coffee
11:00am: First session begins
Opening remarks from the Newcomer team
11:05-11:30: What a Difference a Year Makes
Featuring Marc Cadieux (Silicon Valley Bank) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
11:30-11:55: Lessons Learned From A Bank Run
With Laurence Tosi (WestCap) and Peter Hébert (Lux), moderated by Eric Newcomer
11:55-12:10: A Port in the Storm
Featuring Melissa Smith (J.P. Morgan) in conversation with Madeline Renbarger (Newcomer)
12:10 to 12:35: Keeping the Rails Working in Crisis and Beyond
With Vanessa Wu (Rippling) and Michael Tannenbaum (Brex), moderated by Madeline Renbarger (Newcomer)
12:35-12:50: Banking at the Frontier
Featuring Matt Trotter (Stifel) in conversation with Jonathan Weber (Newcomer)
12:50pm: Lunch served on the rooftop of The Pearl
2:00-2:25: The Future of Banking
With Everett Cook (Rho), Stephane Lintner (Jiko), and Monica Long (Ripple), moderated by Deirdre Bosa (CNBC)
2:25-2:40: Same Team, Different Jersey: FRB to Citizens Private Bank
Featuring Roberto Rivera and Sam Heshmati (Citizens) in conversation with Jonathan Weber (Newcomer)
2:40-3:05
With Jim Labe (TriplePoint Capital), moderated by Eric Newcomer
3:05-3:15: Breaking the Bank
A presentation from Matt Harris (BCV)
3:15-3:30: The State of Global Banking
Featuring Melissa Stepanis (HSBC) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
3:30pm: Short break before our closing talks
4:00-4:30: Why Software Is Eating the Banks
Featuring Immad Akhund (Mercury) in conversation with Eric Newcomer
4:30-5:00: Fintech & Banking, All-in-One
Featuring Jackie Reses (Lead Bank) in conversation with Eric Newcomer