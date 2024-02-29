Hi! 👋 Molly from Sourcery here. I’m collaborating with Newcomer on a monthly series of the top VC deals. This is our second installment.

If you don’t subscribe already, check out Sourcery, for weekly updates on top VC deals and tech trends.

Check out Sourcery

February continues to show that VC markets aren’t closed.

Fewer deals are getting done but some of them — mostly in AI — are huge.

The top deals of the month have all integrated artificial intelligence into their products from automated industrials, clinical documentation, and work assistants, to AI-driven expensive strawberry companies.

Four deals really stood out:

Hadrian raised a $117M Series B to defy history and revitalize American industry with automated precision component factories Lambda Labs closed a $320M Series C at a $1.5B valuation to accelerate their GPU cloud computing for AI training Magic.dev, raised $117M in funding led by top AI investors Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross with participation from CapitalG and Elad Gil to build frontier-scale code models to build a coworker, not just another copilot Abridge raised $150M to continue saving 70+ Hours hours of time-consuming documentation per clinician every month with 91% AI-generated complete, highly accurate, structured clinical note drafts

Other notable announcements include NinjaOne ($231.5M Series C), Ezra ($21M round), Accompany Health ($56M Series A), Codeium ($65M Series B), Meter ($35M Series B), Scribe ($25M Series B), Nile ($11.6M Seed), Mindy ($6M Seed), Unseenlabs ($92.2M Series C), HighArc ($53M Series B), and Oishii ($134M Series B).

Highlighted Acquisitions & PE

Capital One/Discover, OpenGov/Cox Enterprises, ScienceIO/Veradigm, Einblick/Databricks, Drift/Salesloft, Vizio/Walmart, Complex/NTWRK

Highlighted Venture Funds

Jack Altman’s Alt Capital , raised $150M for its third fund [The Information]

Wonder Ventures of LA raised $57M for its 4th pre-seed fund and $45M for an opportunities fund #LongLA [TechCrunch]

Runway, popular GenAI startup that's raised ~$300M, is now raising its own VC fund focused on early-stage AI startups

As a part of any cycle, there are cyclical wind-downs. On the fund side, Foundry Group is closing down after they finish deploying their current fund. They’re joining OpenView and Countdown Capital. With LP capital contracting, a rocky market for startups and managers, I wouldn’t be surprised if more venture firms are shutting down behind the scenes.

60+ Deals Across Stages Below