January 2024 Deals Recap

Hi, Molly here. I’ve categorized the deals below into five categories, FinTech, Care, Enterprise & Consumer, HardTech, and Sustainability, and ordered from later-stage rounds to early-stage rounds.

January set the year off on a solid start. We saw Bilt Reward’s $200M round, Devoted Health’s $175M Series E at a $12.87B valuation, Silverfort’s $116M round, and Quantiuum’s $300M round. In addition, AI financings came in hot. It can feel like every deal has Nat Friedman, Databricks, a16z, or someone at OpenAI involved. Top AI deals included Sierra’s $85M round at a $1B valuation, ElevenLabs $80M round also at over a $1B valuation, and the research search engine Perplexity AI’s $73.6M round.

Highlighted VC deals include

Acquisitions & PE

Yieldstreet/Cadre, HP/Juniper Networks, SentinelOne/PingSafe, Wasabi, Syncrhony/Ally Financial, Robinhood/Chartr, Snyk/Helios, Autodeck/PayApps

Fintech

Bilt Rewards, NYC rewards platform for rent payments, raised $200M in funding at a $3.1B valuation. General Catalyst led the round, joined by Eldridge with existing investors Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek, and Prosus Ventures. [Reuters]

DailyPay, New York on-demand payments company, raised $75M at a $1.75B valuation led by Carrick Capital Partners, with a $100m credit facility extension secured from Citi. [PYMNTS]

hyperexponential, London, U.K. pricing decision intelligence platform for P&C insurers, raised $73M in Series B funding led by Battery Ventures and joined by a16z with existing investor Highland Europe. [TechCrunch]

Digital Onboarding, Boston, MA personalized customer engagement platform for financial institutions, raised $58M from Volition Capital. [TechCrunch]

Fullcast, Redmond, WA provider of revenue ops software, raised $34M in seed funding led by Epic Ventures, and joined by Companyon Ventures, True Blue Partners, Firsthand Alliance, and Sepio Capital. [TechCrunch]

Kashable, NYC platform that provides credit and financial wellness solutions as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit, raised $25.6M in Series B funding. Revolution Ventures and Moneta Ventures led the round and were joined by EJF Capital and Krillion Ventures. [TechCrunch]

Ansel, New York insurtech, raised $20M in funding led by Portage, and joined by Two Sigma Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, SixThirty Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Digitalis Ventures, Symphony AI. [BusinessWire]

ModernFi, NYC deposit network, raised $18.7M in Series A funding led by Canapi Ventures, with co-investment by a16z, Remarkable Ventures, and more. [TechCrunch]

Rainbow, an SMB insurance underwriter, raised $12M in seed funding from Caffeinated Capital, Altai Ventures, Zigg Capital, 8VC, Habitat Partners, Buckley Ventures & Arch Capital Group. [Fintech Finance News]

PredictAP, Boston, MA AI-powered invoice process for real estate, raised $8M in Series A funding led by RET Ventures and joined by Wise Ventures. [BusinessWire]

Briq, Santa Barbara, CA financial automation platform for construction companies, raised $8M in a Series B extension funding at a $150M valuation from MetaProp, Tiger Global, Blackhorn and Eniac. [TechCrunch]

Care

Enterprise & Consumer