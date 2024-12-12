BCV’s assessment about what it got right and wrong about this year

As the year closes out, venture capital firms are giving their limited partners an inside look at what they think is going on in the venture business and what trends they’re watching for next year.

These are the secret state-of-the-industry presentations that the public doesn’t get to see.

I asked a bunch of VCs if they’d share their slides and two top firms have agreed — Forerunner and Bain Capital Ventures. While the firms excised slides about their performance, the presentations offer a look at what these firms see on the horizon.

As it turns out, Forerunner and BCV’s presentations are particularly interesting to read together, as they show how each firm focuses on the impact of AI on its specific metier.

Forerunner, known for consumer bets like Chime and Hims & Hers, touches on how AI will change the world for consumers, delivering “relief” by taking tasks off their plate, rather than emphasizing “delight,” for instance. Meanwhile, Bain Capital Ventures, known for its enterprise investments, is watching work in robotics and how AI is going to affect manufacturing.

I’d recommend that you read the post on our website as it is way too long for email. Most of the slides are reserved for paying Newcomer subscribers.

