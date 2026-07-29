The Cerebral Valley AI Summit on November 12 in San Francisco is invite-only. Fill out an application to join top founders and investors for a one-day who’s-who in AI. Apply to Attend

A lot can happen in three years.

When an Amodei first spoke at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit back in 2023, Anthropic was a research lab valued at about $5 billion and generative AI was still a niche San Francisco obsession rather than the engine of the global economy.

Even when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei followed his sister, Daniela, and spoke at Cerebral Valley in 2024, the company wasn’t the nearly trillion-dollar juggernaut that it is today.

The first Cerebral Valley AI Summit was in Weekend's loft office in Hayes Valley — the neighborhood being called "Cerebral Valley" at the time.

Databricks’ Ali Ghodsi famously bought a unicorn startup out of our first event and returned for a victory lap a few months later. In the years since, he’s abandoned his in-house model ambitions and is increasingly in the business of commoditizing model companies.

Ali Ghodsi and Naveen Rao at the second Cerebral Valley AI Summit in November 2023, after a $1.3B acquisition that started at our first summit just a few months earlier.

We’ve never had Nikesh Arora grace our stage before. But with security increasingly at the heart of the AI story, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks sits atop technology and infrastructure that’s critical to keeping the global economy running smoothly.



We’re thrilled to have Dario, Ali, and Nikesh speak at our Cerebral Valley AI Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 12. We’ll be announcing more speakers and our discussion group leaders over the coming months.

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This year, we’re bringing the summit to an upgraded venue with a renewed focus on the community.

CVAI is nothing without its people.

We’re creating new ways to connect attendees with other AI leaders they want to meet, with more breakout groups, 1:1 introductions, and enhanced opportunities to engage with the speakers and leaders.

The goal is to keep creating the success stories that have given our summits their reputation. Our attendees have gone on to raise nine-figure funding rounds off of connections they’ve made at our summits. Maybe you’re going to be in the next big deal.

This is the room where company strategies get rewritten and the AI consensus is built (and broken). With the new venue, elite sponsors, and the biggest names on-stage that we’ve ever had, we’re fully invested in making this an ultra-premium event.

Our most recent San Francisco Cerebral Valley AI Summit was attended by 350+ of the top AI founders and investors.

There are way more AI conferences these days than when we started. But Newcomer’s twice-yearly Cerebral Valley AI Summit, which I host with my friends Max Child and James Wilsterman, is unique in bringing together top AI founders, senior investors, and media and influencers who get what’s going on in AI.

We pulled off a fantastic summit in London for our mid-year event that featured Alphabet board member Marty Chavez, Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez, and Sequoia partner Luciana Lixandru, to name a few. Now, we’re coming back to the AI epicenter for our November event.

More speakers and discussion leaders will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. I’m confident this lineup will be our best ever.

Applications are open, so apply now for a chance to attend. Spots are extremely limited, so submit yours as soon as you can.

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Special thanks to the sponsors that help make this happen. Nebius, Index Ventures, QuantumBlack, Liquid AI, and Weekend are among the companies supporting the Cerebral Valley AI Summit this year.

We’ll be adding more sponsors over the coming months so if you’re establishing your company as one of the top brands in AI, you can reach out to riley@newcomer.co for more information.

Hope to see some of you in person on November 12, and for the rest, you’ll get the download right here in the newsletter.