xAI's Move to Buy Cursor Shows the Promise & the Risks for AI Applications Startups
The $60 billion acquisition, with a $10 billion breakup fee, is a huge win for a16z, Thrive, and Accel
Tuesday afternoon, Cursor CEO Michael Truell convened an all-hands meeting to make an announcement about its new partnership with SpaceX, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Shortly afterwards, SpaceX followed with a carefully worded post on X, which announced that Cursor had “given SpaceX the right to acquire Cursor later this year for $60 billion or pay $10 billion for our work together.”
The announcement caused a whiplash that rippled through the tech world — and was also slightly vague. But there are a few things to keep in mind, both on the specifics of this announcement and how we got here.