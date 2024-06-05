Credit: Agility Robotics

Investors are desperate to find the ChatGPT for robotics.

The thinking goes that if all-in-one foundation models are going to be dominated by the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic, venture capitalists need to find niche foundation model companies that can really differentiate themselves.

And there’s no area more than robotics artificial intelligence that’s got investors excited, particularly when it means investors can bet on robotics companies without taking on any of the actual risky hardware development. Investors get the innovation of robots without all the capital intensive work of building actual machines.

Of course some of these companies are building robotic arms, and even humanoid robots themselves.

We’ve got a breakdown of all the key artificial intelligence-powered robotics companies and the investors writing checks in them below.