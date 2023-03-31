We wrapped up the Cerebral Valley AI Summit yesterday. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped out, spoke, attended, or wrote about the event. I couldn’t have imagined our first summit going better!

Thanks to the team at Volley for co-hosting Cerebral Valley with me — and for all their help and support.

Now, I’m eager to bring the conference to the newsletter through the magic of video and the written word.

You can view the first video from the conference now. Watch Benchmark’s Miles Grimshaw interview Quora’s Adam D’Angelo and LangChain’s Harrison Chase. (I pipe in from the audience with a spicy question at 23:30.)

I plan to share more of my thoughts from the conference next week but here are some takeaways with the help of Tomio Geron.

Shoutout to Volley’s Gaby Caliendo for the on-the-ground organizing and to my chief of staff Riley Konsella.

Key Takeaways

We covered a lot of ground, from business models to larger philosophical debates to more practical issues of building AI companies.

Open vs Closed

There’s a brewing AI war between the closed foundation model companies, like OpenAI and Anthropic, and a constellation of open-source companies.

Clément Delangue, the founder of Hugging Face, argued that transparency in AI is essential for the public and regulators to understand how the systems work and to help mitigate their flaws and biases.

“Otherwise you end up with a world where these technologies are built behind closed doors,” he said. That “creates a narrative that’s completely disconnected from reality.”

Asked why he chose to build an open-source model, Databricks’ Ali Ghodsi said he wanted to make the technology accessible to others. “Do we want a world in which there’s five companies” that have these AI models? Ghodsi asked. “You want that to be in everybody’s hands.”

The Letter

Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque signed the recent open letter calling for a six month pause in the development of AI.

On stage at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit he said that he signed the letter because more advanced AI models could be an “existential threat” to society and cause the “overturning [of] our democracy.”

He argued that some private foundation model companies are “completely opaque.”

“Let’s have an open discussion about transparency, governance, and sovereignty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi argued that it was too late to pause AI research.

“I think we’re all going to be 10 to 100 times more productive [with AI]. I think this stuff is going to be great for healthcare, housing, education,” Ghodsi said. “Also people who do bad, malicious things also will do that 10 to 100 times better.”

The answer to this problem is not to shut down AI but to develop AI tools to combat it, Ghodsi said. There will be other countries and people who won’t stop working on AI despite regulation—so we can’t abandon it, he said.

The Industrial Revolution (or Practical) Era

While OpenAI is building deeper general AI models, Adept CEO David Luan, who was an early OpenAI employee, said his company is more focused on specific, practical use cases.

He said that his AI software can automate tasks for white collar workers like building spreadsheets or filling in CRMs for salespeople.

“We’ve entered the industrialization age of AI,” he said. “It’s now time to build factories. That’s the attitude,” he said. “Everything we do is ultimately in the service of building this thing that everybody uses every day at work.”

In response to questions about departures among his founding team, Luan said that some of the team members who left Adept recently wanted to focus more on “bottoms-up research.”

OpenAI’s developer focus

Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo sits on OpenAI’s board and is also running a company that’s aggregating large language models like OpenAI.

I asked D’Angelo what happens to Quora’s AI offering (called Poe) if OpenAI simply dominates other foundation models and maintains a large lead in the power of its foundation model.

D’Angelo said that if OpenAI was “going to totally dominate everything, then I wouldn’t be building.”

D’Angelo also noted that OpenAI is focused on developers, releasing APIs for developers and crafting terms of service that are friendly to them.

For his part, developer-focused LangChain’s Harrison Chase said companies will want other options besides OpenAI, including open-source options. “I strongly believe that people always want some optionality,” he said.

Microsoft Apprehensions

OpenAI competitors are already trying to pitch themselves as alternatives to the Microsoft-OpenAI power couple.

Kleiner Perkins’ Bucky Moore said, “There’s a huge universe of companies for whatever reason — either because they consider themselves competitive with some part of Microsoft” or they don’t want to be connected to GitHub, which Microsoft acquired — that don’t want to work with Microsoft.

Moore argued that the demand for different use cases is so massive that one company just can’t handle every possible application. Moore compared the dynamic to Amazon Web Services, which initially looked like it could run away with the cloud market, but ultimately faced real competition from Google and Microsoft.

“The surface area is already impossibly broad,” Moore said.

AI wrappers

Is it better to be an AI research company or an AI product company? And what are VC’s looking for? That’s evolving as the industry is moving so quickly. While early companies founded by AI experts had AI research from the outset, there are now software companies that use AI APIs developed by others—which are somewhat dismissively called “wrapper companies.”

While AI wrappers are sometimes dismissed, Bloomberg Beta’s Amber Yang said the sophistication of the existing foundation models also means that there are now founders who are more product-focused thinkers who can build more sophisticated applications.

“In the long term, 5-10 years from now, they won’t necessarily position themselves as AI-wrapper companies, but more just This is a really good product and it’s backed by AI,” Yang said. “The fact that it’s an AI wrapper is less relevant.”

