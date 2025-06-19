We're Headed to London. Here's the Agenda for Our Cerebral Valley AI Summit Next Week.
Investors at Index, Accel, GV, 20VC & ICONIQ set to speak. See the full schedule.
I have to admit that I’m guilty of the ultimate American vice: hubris.
I’ve been planning a cornerstone artificial intelligence event in London but I haven’t set foot in London outside Heathrow since I was a child.
I’m in Rome right now. I’ll be in London Sunday evening.
Thankfully, the European startup community has rallied around the Cerebral Valley AI Summit — and with my co-hosts at Volley — we’re so excited to bring our mid-year summit to London this coming Wednesday.
We’re looking forward to bringing a healthy mix of Americans, local European AI titans, and people from all over the world. I think this is a moment for the global tech community to show that we’re still building together — no matter what the American president says — and for the European tech community to show why it’s become an essential player in the AI race.
Right now, 49% percent of the people slated to attend are founders at artificial intelligence startups. If you’re an artificial intelligence founder or investor who can get to London next week, you’re not going to want to miss this one. Reach out and we’ll see what we can do about getting you a ticket.
For those of you reading along in the newsletter, we’ll bring detailed coverage of everything that’s said on stage, along with video recordings of the conversations.
We’re proud to announce a few more speakers who are joining our stacked roster.
Philippe Botteri, partner at Accel
Tom Hulme, managing partner at GV
Seth Pierrepont general partner at ICONIQ & Vivian Guo, principal at ICONIQ
Eoin Hinchy, founder & CEO of Tines
Bonnie Kruft, partner and deputy director of Microsoft AI for Science
Harry Stebbings, Founder of 20VC
Attendees will get to participate in small group discussions with with the likes of Pigment Co-CEO Eléonore Crespo, Gamma founder Grant Lee, Blossom Capital Founder and Managing Partner Ophelia Brown, and many more.
If you’re an AI founder, investor, insider, or member of the press, apply to attend.
Reach out to newcomer@newcomer.co if you’re interested in sponsoring, getting involved, or getting a ticket for a founder.
Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this event, Index Ventures, Crusoe, Forethought, Wilson Sonsini, and Blue Yard.
Agenda
10:00am
Doors Open
Check-in and welcome coffee, powered by Crusoe
11:00am
First Session
11:00-11:05
Opening Remarks
11:05-11:25
Novelty & Discovery
Bonnie Kruft (Microsoft) with Eric Newcomer
11:25-11:40
Signals from the Frontier
A presentation from Seth Pierrepont and Vivian Guo (ICONIQ)
11:40-12:00
Investing for 2030
Jan Hammer (Index Ventures), Philippe Botteri (Accel), and Tom Hulme (GV) with Eric Newcomer
12:00pm
Discussion Groups
12:00-12:45
Curated discussion groups led by AI experts.
Have thoughtful conversation with other leaders in the space and get to know our hand-picked summit attendees.
12:45pm
Lunch and Networking
1:45pm
Second Session
1:45-2:00
The New Office Suite
Christopher Pedregal (Granola) with Harry Stebbings
2:00-2:20
The Visual Turing Test
Victor Riparbelli (Synthesia) and Matt Rouif (photoroom) with Max Child
2:20-2:40
Building Infrastructure for The Speed of Thought
Lin Qiao (Fireworks) and Renen Hallak (VAST Data) with James Wilsterman
2:40-3:00
Actual, Real, Useful Agents
Bella Liu (Orby) and Eoin Hinchy (Tines) with Madeline Renbarger
3:00-3:15
No Code, No Problem
Anton Osika (Lovable) with Max Child
3:15-3:30
Energy Hungry Intelligence
Chase Lochmiller (Crusoe) with Madeline Renbarger
3:30-3:50
Software as the Shortcut to AGI
Eiso Kant (Poolside) with James Wilsterman
3:50-4:15
The Autonomous Vehicle Rollout
Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber) and Alex Kendall (Wayve) with Eric Newcomer
4:15-4:40
Escaping AI’s MS DOS Era
Dylan Field (Figma) with Eric Newcomer
4:40pm
Happy Hour
Appetizers and open bar, thanks to Index Ventures
