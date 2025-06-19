I have to admit that I’m guilty of the ultimate American vice: hubris.

I’ve been planning a cornerstone artificial intelligence event in London but I haven’t set foot in London outside Heathrow since I was a child.

I’m in Rome right now. I’ll be in London Sunday evening.

Thankfully, the European startup community has rallied around the Cerebral Valley AI Summit — and with my co-hosts at Volley — we’re so excited to bring our mid-year summit to London this coming Wednesday.

We’re looking forward to bringing a healthy mix of Americans, local European AI titans, and people from all over the world. I think this is a moment for the global tech community to show that we’re still building together — no matter what the American president says — and for the European tech community to show why it’s become an essential player in the AI race.

Right now, 49% percent of the people slated to attend are founders at artificial intelligence startups. If you’re an artificial intelligence founder or investor who can get to London next week, you’re not going to want to miss this one. Reach out and we’ll see what we can do about getting you a ticket.

For those of you reading along in the newsletter, we’ll bring detailed coverage of everything that’s said on stage, along with video recordings of the conversations.

We’re proud to announce a few more speakers who are joining our stacked roster.

Philippe Botteri , partner at Accel

Tom Hulme , managing partner at GV

Seth Pierrepont general partner at ICONIQ & Vivian Guo , principal at ICONIQ

Eoin Hinchy, founder & CEO of Tines

Bonnie Kruft , partner and deputy director of Microsoft AI for Science

Harry Stebbings, Founder of 20VC

Attendees will get to participate in small group discussions with with the likes of Pigment Co-CEO Eléonore Crespo, Gamma founder Grant Lee, Blossom Capital Founder and Managing Partner Ophelia Brown, and many more.

If you’re an AI founder, investor, insider, or member of the press, apply to attend.

Apply to Attend

Reach out to newcomer@newcomer.co if you’re interested in sponsoring, getting involved, or getting a ticket for a founder.

Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this event, Index Ventures, Crusoe, Forethought, Wilson Sonsini, and Blue Yard.

Take your last chance to apply now.

Agenda

10:00am

Doors Open

Check-in and welcome coffee, powered by Crusoe

11:00am

First Session

11:00-11:05

Opening Remarks

11:05-11:25

Novelty & Discovery

Bonnie Kruft (Microsoft) with Eric Newcomer

11:25-11:40

Signals from the Frontier

A presentation from Seth Pierrepont and Vivian Guo (ICONIQ)

11:40-12:00

Investing for 2030

Jan Hammer (Index Ventures), Philippe Botteri (Accel), and Tom Hulme (GV) with Eric Newcomer

12:00pm

Discussion Groups

12:00-12:45

Curated discussion groups led by AI experts.

Have thoughtful conversation with other leaders in the space and get to know our hand-picked summit attendees.

12:45pm

Lunch and Networking

1:45pm

Second Session

1:45-2:00

The New Office Suite

Christopher Pedregal (Granola) with Harry Stebbings

2:00-2:20

The Visual Turing Test

Victor Riparbelli (Synthesia) and Matt Rouif (photoroom) with Max Child

2:20-2:40

Building Infrastructure for The Speed of Thought

Lin Qiao (Fireworks) and Renen Hallak (VAST Data) with James Wilsterman

2:40-3:00

Actual, Real, Useful Agents

Bella Liu (Orby) and Eoin Hinchy (Tines) with Madeline Renbarger

3:00-3:15

No Code, No Problem

Anton Osika (Lovable) with Max Child

3:15-3:30

Energy Hungry Intelligence

Chase Lochmiller (Crusoe) with Madeline Renbarger

3:30-3:50

Software as the Shortcut to AGI

Eiso Kant (Poolside) with James Wilsterman

3:50-4:15

The Autonomous Vehicle Rollout

Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber) and Alex Kendall (Wayve) with Eric Newcomer

4:15-4:40

Escaping AI’s MS DOS Era

Dylan Field (Figma) with Eric Newcomer

4:40pm

Happy Hour

Appetizers and open bar, thanks to Index Ventures

If you’re interested in sponsoring or talking to us about how to get involved, email newcomer@newcomer.co.