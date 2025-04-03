Big news.

We’re taking our mid-year Cerebral Valley AI Summit to London.

CVAI has built a reputation for attracting top-tier speakers, super legit AI founder attendees, megawatt deals, funding rounds, founder matches, and an overall good time. We’re the only AI conference to spark a $1.3 billion acquisition.

We’re bringing our twice annual invite-only artificial intelligence summit abroad for the first time.

With our friends at Volley, we’ll be hosting the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in the heart of London on Wednesday, June 25.

We’ve got quite the speaker roster to announce today.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will take the stage with Wayve CEO Alex Kendall to talk self-driving cars and how technology is transforming transportation.

Figma CEO Dylan Field will talk about how AI is changing design and creation more broadly.

We’ll hear from some of the top European AI startup founders, including Synthesia CEO Victor Riparbelli and Granola CEO Christopher Pedregal. And we’ll sit down with deep thinkers like Poolside founder Eiso Kant and Microsoft Research technical fellow Christopher Bishop.

We’ll announce more speakers in the coming weeks.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is an invite-only event. We welcome founders, investors, AI executives, and members of the media to apply to attend. The summit will bring together a couple hundred top AI leaders from around the globe for an intimate, one-day event.

If you apply now and pre-register, tickets are £100 off. That means right now tickets cost £999 and founder tickets cost £199.

The event is hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, along with Volley co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

Newcomer newsletter subscribers get the inside track on everything that happens on stage, with digests of the talks and recordings of on stage interviews. It’s as good a time as any to subscribe.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or talking to us about how to get involved, email newcomer@newcomer.co.

Newcomer’s Event Schedule in 2025

We host invite-only summits for founders and investors. Apply to attend below.

Breaking the Bank | May 20 in San Francisco on financial technology.

Cerebral Valley London | June 25 in London on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Deus Ex Medicina | Sept. 9 in San Francisco on health tech and longevity | Hosted with Nayeema Raza.

Cerebral Valley AI Summit | Nov. 12 in San Francisco on artificial intelligence | Hosted with Volley.

Interested in sponsorship? Reach out to newcomer@newcomer.co for more information.