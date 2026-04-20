Big news. We’re heading back across the pond.

Last year, we brought the Cerebral Valley AI Summit to Europe for the first time.

London was too good to do just once. We’re returning with another world-class lineup of AI leaders, founders, and investors for what’s shaping up to be one of our best summits.

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Over the years, CVAI has earned a reputation as the summit where real things happen — new partnerships, fresh funding rounds, and deals you’ll read about later.

Databricks’ acquisition of MosaicML for $1.3 billion came after Ali Ghodsi met Naveen Rao at our first Cerebral Valley AI Summit. Suno’s $250M Series C began at our summit the following year.

We’ll be hosting the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in the heart of London on Wednesday, June 24.

We’re thrilled to announce our first batch of premier speakers, including:

Alex Mashrabov, founder & CEO, Higgsfield

Grant Lee, founder & CEO, Gamma

R. Martin Chavez, board member, Alphabet

Jesse Zhang, founder & CEO, Decagon

Luciana Lixandru, partner, Sequoia Capital

Aidan Gomez, founder & CEO, Cohere

Oege de Moor, founder & CEO, XBOW

We’ll announce more speakers in the coming weeks. You won’t want to miss them.

The event is hosted by me, Eric Newcomer, along with Weekend co-founders Max Child and James Wilsterman.

Special thanks to our first set of sponsors — Felicis, Baseten, and Nebius — for helping us bring together this leading global AI summit.

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To see Newcomer’s full event calendar, click here.

To reach out with questions or to sponsor the event, email riley@newcomer.co.

To learn more about our past Cerebral Valley AI Summits, go to cerebralvalley.com. We will be back in San Francisco with our voice summit in May and our anchor event in November.

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is an invite-only event. We welcome founders, investors, AI executives, and members of the media to apply to attend. The summit will bring together a couple hundred top AI leaders from around the globe for an intimate, one-day event.

Next up, the Cerebral Valley Voice Summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 6. Reach out if you’re interested in participating.