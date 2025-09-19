AI Friends & Rivals Will Gather at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit on Nov. 12

The Cerebral Valley AI Summit is coming back to San Francisco on Wednesday, November 12, bringing together the AI world’s startup leaders for our one-day, invite-only event.

CVAI has become a grand tradition. We’ve had billion dollar deals, billion dollar investments, major funding rounds, founder connections, and pivots all happen thanks to our annual Cerebral Valley AI Summit in San Francisco.

We’ve seen the rise of coding agents, fierce competition among foundation‑model companies, and a spectacular infrastructure buildout to satisfy AI’s demand for compute.

On November 12, we will bring together the ultimate Silicon Valley AI insiders.

I usually have a good read on how the energy is building for these things — and this is going to be the best one yet.

We’ve already got a stacked speaker line-up, including Mike Krieger, Anthropic’s chief product officer and the former Instagram founder, and Jimmy Ba, co-founder and key leader at xAI.

The chief executive officers at Vercel, Harvey, and Replit will be joining us on stage, as will investors Elad Gil, Kleiner Perkin’s Ilya Fushman, and Databricks and Perplexity co-founder Andy Konwinski.

More to be announced!

I host the Cerebral Valley AI Summit with my friends at the voice AI gaming company Volley, Max Child and James Wilsterman. The three of us have been friends since we worked on our college newspaper together. They helped to convince me to start this newsletter back in 2020 and hosted the first Cerebral Valley AI Summit in their then-Hayes Valley offices with us in 2023.

Back when we hosted that first Cerebral Valley, it was a different world:

xAI had just been founded that month

Replit CEO Amjad Masad spoke at that first event when his company was a mere unicorn and hadn’t yet released a coding agent.

Right around when an Anthropic founder spoke at that first Cerebral Valley, the company raised money at a $4.5 billion valuation. Now Anthropic is worth $183 billion.

A lot has changed.

We encourage you to apply to attend. We’re eager to have ambitious AI startup founders there, along with general partners at top venture capital firms, members of the media, and other AI insiders. While we do our best to track down everyone who deserves to be there and send them an invitation, it’s a big help to us if you raise your hand and express your interest.

We’re thrilled to have next-generation data center company IREN as a new top sponsor. They’ll be showing up at the summit in a bigger way than we’ve ever had as they continue to build out their (already enormous) AI cloud.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has been with us since the beginning and we’re excited to have them back, this time in partnership with NVIDIA.

And a huge thanks to the rest of our sponsors: Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Fluidstack, Crusoe, Nebius, Samsung Next, Brex, Deloitte, and Rackhouse Venture Capital.

In addition to being one of the top technology newsletters on Substack, Newcomer has embraced in-person events as a core part of who we are. We host the Cerebral Valley AI Summit twice a year with Volley — once outside San Francisco and once in it. And then this year Newcomer hosted an AI fintech and commerce event called Breaking the Bank and an AI health and longevity summit called Deus Ex Medicina that independent journalist Nayeema Raza helped to emcee.

We are confident that this is going to be the best Cerebral Valley AI Summit yet. Hope to see some of you in person November 12, and for the rest, you’ll get the download right here in Newcomer.

Announced Speakers

Guillermo Rauch, Vercel

Winston Weinberg, Harvey

Jimmy Ba, xAI

Mike Krieger, Anthropic

Elad Gil, Gil & Co.

Ilya Fushman, Kleiner Perkins

Andy Konwinski, Laude Ventures

Amjad Masad, Replit

Our Sponsors