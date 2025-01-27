This Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 pm ET, I’ll be joined by Sequoia Capital partner Andrew Reed in the Substack app for a live video conversation where we will dig into how startup investing is shaping up in 2025. How does the M&A and IPO market look for private venture-backed startups? What are the tradeoffs between staying private and going public right now? We will also explore trends in venture capital, like the rise of megafunds and what Andrew has learned over the years from his Sequoia partners about investing in startups.

Join us on Friday

This is part of the Substack Market Forecast Summit, which is bringing together finance and business figures, writers, and commentators for a daylong virtual event on Friday, Jan. 31, directly within the Substack app. The virtual summit will explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities that may shape the year ahead through back-to-back live videos throughout the day.

You’ll need to download the Substack app to join our conversation. This is for everyone, whether you have a paid subscription or not. If you enable notifications, the app will notify you when I’m live on Friday. Just tap that, and you’re in.

Get more from Eric Newcomer in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Have any thoughts or questions related to our topic that you’d like for us to answer during the live video session? Leave them in the comments below, and we may just get to them during our conversation.

Looking forward to seeing you on Friday.

Leave a comment